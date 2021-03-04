Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to Get Monthly Security Updates: Report

Samsung hasn’t made an official announcement about the launch of the Galaxy A52 yet.

By ANI | Updated: 4 March 2021 12:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to Get Monthly Security Updates: Report

Putting the A52 5G on the month to month plan makes it more serious with any semblance of the Pixel 4A 5G

Highlights
  • There is still no official announcement about the launch of the series
  • Galaxy A52 5G has all earmarks of being in line to get security refreshes
  • A release proposes principle camera will offer optical picture adjustment

 The multinational conglomerate company Samsung is coming up with its new midrange device named Galaxy A52 5G which is anticipated to get monthly security updates.

According to The Verge, the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G is shaping up to be a competitive midranger indeed.

Samsung's forthcoming midrange gadget, the Galaxy A52 5G, has all the earmarks of being in line to get month to month security refreshes.

First spotted by Galaxy Club, the yet-to-be officially declared A52 5G shows up on Samsung's security update page for its monthly update cycle. Alongside prior gossipy tidbits about high invigorate rate screens - and another release that proposes the principle camera will offer optical picture adjustment -- this seems as though Samsung is paying attention to the A51's replacement very seriously.

Samsung for the most part holds spots on the month to month update plan for lead and better quality gadgets. While this is not the first run through a midrange A-series gadget has been planned for monthly updates, a year ago, Galaxy A51 and A51 5G were also on the quarterly update plan, as reported by The Verge.

Putting the A52 5G on the month to month plan makes it more serious with any semblance of the Pixel 4A 5G, which gets frequent updates directly from Google.

There is still no official announcement about the launch of the series from the company, but through the rumours, the announcement hints imminent.

To the extent releases and bits of gossip go, ordinary updates guarantee that bugs and issues can be fixed in a convenient way. Samsung has focused on offering at least four years of normal security updates for a significant number of its Galaxy gadgets, including the A-series. 

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy A52 5G
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Colour Options Leak
Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to Get Monthly Security Updates: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  6. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Review: A Powerful Phone at an Aggressive Starting Price
  10. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Be Developing Clubhouse-Like App for China Amid Copycat Rush
  2. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to Get Monthly Security Updates: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Colour Options Leak
  6. OnePlus 8T Gets ‘Average’ Score in DxOMark Camera Test, Low Light Performance Suffers
  7. Oppo Find X3 Pro 10-Bit Colour Support Confirmed via Weibo, Videos Show Phone in Full Glory
  8. ZTE Preparing Electric Vehicle Product Line, Company Confirms
  9. Zoom Recovers From Hours-Long Outage, Says Issues Were Likely Due to Local Internet Glitch
  10. Facebook Removes Information-Influencing Accounts Run by Military in Thailand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com