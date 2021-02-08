Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site, showing key specifications. As per the listing, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will run on Android 11 and have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC under the hood. The upcoming smartphone from the South Korean tech giant is expected to pack a 4,370mAh battery. The FCC listing indicates that Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be launched soon. The smartphone has already appeared on various certification sites over the past few weeks.

The US FCC listing of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, carrying model number SM-A526B. The smartphone will come with 6GB RAM and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

As per the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and pack a 4,370mAh battery. The smartphone has already received Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certification in recent times. As per a report, Samsung Galaxy A52 production has begun in the company's Greater Noida facility.

The specifications, design, and features of the phone have been leaked extensively in the past. As per a TENAA certification site listing, Samsung Galaxy A52 will come equipped with a 6.46-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G could be priced at EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 40,300) for 6GB + 128GB storage, and EUR 509 (roughly Rs. 44,700) for the 8GB + 256GB storage configuration, as per a recent report. The phone will have a 4G variant too, that could be priced starting at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 32,400) for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration in Europe. The 4G variant has even received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

Rotating renders of the smartphone also recently surfaced online. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone is visible in four colours in these renders – Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. The renders appear like they could be featured on Samsung's landing pages for the phone soon.

