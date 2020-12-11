Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has surfaced online — once again. This time, the unannounced Samsung phone has purportedly appeared on browser benchmark HTML5Test. The latest development comes just days after a few renders suggesting the design of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G were leaked on the Web. The phone also last month spotted on Geekbench that suggested its key specifications. The Galaxy A52 5G appears to come as the successor to the Galaxy A51 5G that debuted in April this year with quad rear cameras, Infinity-O Display, and an octa-core SoC.

As initially reported by SamMobile, HTML5Test has listed a Samsung phone with model number SM-A526B. That model number is so far believed to be associated with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Also, it is the same model number that surfaced on the Geekbench site last month.

The listing on the HTML5Test site doesn't provide any details about the specifications of the Galaxy A52 5G. However, it does show that the Samsung phone runs on Android 11. It also highlights that the phone received a browser score of 523 out of 555 points. This is significant enough for a mid-range handset.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (expected)

As far as the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G are concerned, the Geekbench listing suggested that the phone could come with at least 6GB of RAM and has an octa-core Qualcomm SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. This is speculated as the Snapdragon 750G. In terms of display, the Galaxy A52 5G is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch display. Some of its leaked renders also suggested a hole-punch design and quad rear cameras. The phone is also rumoured to have a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, along with a wide-angle shooter, depth sensor, and a macro sensor at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is said to measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm. Moreover, it is speculated to carry a price tag of $499 (roughly Rs. 36,700).

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.