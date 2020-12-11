Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on a Browser Benchmark

Samsung phone carrying a model number SM-A526B has surfaced on HTML5Test.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 December 2020 13:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on a Browser Benchmark

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may come with a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G apparently got 523 points out of 555 on HTML5Test
  • The phone seems to have Android 11 out-of-the-box
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is speculated to come with Snapdragon 750G SoC

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has surfaced online — once again. This time, the unannounced Samsung phone has purportedly appeared on browser benchmark HTML5Test. The latest development comes just days after a few renders suggesting the design of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G were leaked on the Web. The phone also last month spotted on Geekbench that suggested its key specifications. The Galaxy A52 5G appears to come as the successor to the Galaxy A51 5G that debuted in April this year with quad rear cameras, Infinity-O Display, and an octa-core SoC.

As initially reported by SamMobile, HTML5Test has listed a Samsung phone with model number SM-A526B. That model number is so far believed to be associated with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Also, it is the same model number that surfaced on the Geekbench site last month.

The listing on the HTML5Test site doesn't provide any details about the specifications of the Galaxy A52 5G. However, it does show that the Samsung phone runs on Android 11. It also highlights that the phone received a browser score of 523 out of 555 points. This is significant enough for a mid-range handset.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (expected)

As far as the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G are concerned, the Geekbench listing suggested that the phone could come with at least 6GB of RAM and has an octa-core Qualcomm SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. This is speculated as the Snapdragon 750G. In terms of display, the Galaxy A52 5G is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch display. Some of its leaked renders also suggested a hole-punch design and quad rear cameras. The phone is also rumoured to have a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, along with a wide-angle shooter, depth sensor, and a macro sensor at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is said to measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm. Moreover, it is speculated to carry a price tag of $499 (roughly Rs. 36,700).

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S India Launch Teased
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on a Browser Benchmark
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power Could Come With Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Teased for India Launch
  5. iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, Android TV 9 Pie Launched in India
  6. Redmi 9 Power Set to Launch in India on December 17
  7. Fantastic Four, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Announced in MCU
  8. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Launched
  9. Portronics Harmonics 300 Wireless Neckband Launched in India
  10. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLCs Coming Early 2021, Amassed Around $480 Million Pre-Launch, Console Players Hit With Bugs
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on a Browser Benchmark
  3. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S India Launch Teased
  4. Just Cause: Mobile Free-to-Play Action Shooter With Multiplayer, Co-Op Modes Announced at The Game Awards
  5. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Movie, Four New Star Wars Series Announced
  6. Vivo Y12s Reportedly Gets Certified in India: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. TikTok Viral Concept Celebrating Ratatouille Becomes Virtual Crowdsourced Musical
  8. Fantastic Four, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Announced
  9. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Launched; Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Teased
  10. Disney+ Surpasses 86 Million Subscribers, CEO Bob Chapek Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com