Samsung Galaxy A52 is shipping with a slower 15W charger despite supporting 25W charging, which has caused some controversy. The Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 — the three new smartphones in the Galaxy A series — all come with 25W fast charging support. However, instead of bundling 25W chargers with all three Galaxy phones, the company is shipping a 15W charger with the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G. This isn't the case with the top end A-series phone, the Samsung Galaxy A72, as it ships with a 25W charger. The Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 are all compatible with Quick Charge 2.0 and Samsung's Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC) technologies.

The Samsung Newsroom site shows that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is bundled with a 15W charger despite the fact that it has 25W fast charging support. Samsung's Australia site also indicates that the 4G version of the Galaxy A52 isn't bundled with a 25W charger. The Samsung Galaxy A72, however, comes with a 25W fast charger.

Samsung brought the Galaxy A52 as the successor to the Galaxy A51 that supported 15W fast charging. The earlier model included a 15W fast charger in the retail box, which seems to have been retained for the new Galaxy A52 phone.

Although Samsung has not provided any clarification on why it hasn't bundled a 25W charger with the Galaxy A52 models, cost appears to be the only reason, as it is being shipped with the more expensive Galaxy A72. GizmoChina initially reported about the disparity among the three Galaxy A-series phones.

Samsung has at least bundled chargers with its new Galaxy A-series phones, which is unlike the Galaxy S21 series that debuted without any in-box charging accessories.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G both pack a 4,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 5,000mAh battery.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung to get clarity on whether the Galaxy A52 will launch in India with the same 15W charger that's provided in global markets. This story will be updated when the company responds.

