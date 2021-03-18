Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Come With 15W Chargers, Despite Supporting 25W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Come With 15W Chargers, Despite Supporting 25W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 at least come with an in-box charger — unlike the company’s Galaxy S21 series.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 March 2021 19:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Come With 15W Chargers, Despite Supporting 25W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G have 25W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G are bundled with 15W charger
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 comes with a 25W charger
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G both have a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 is shipping with a slower 15W charger despite supporting 25W charging, which has caused some controversy. The Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 — the three new smartphones in the Galaxy A series — all come with 25W fast charging support. However, instead of bundling 25W chargers with all three Galaxy phones, the company is shipping a 15W charger with the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G. This isn't the case with the top end A-series phone, the Samsung Galaxy A72, as it ships with a 25W charger. The Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 are all compatible with Quick Charge 2.0 and Samsung's Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC) technologies.

The Samsung Newsroom site shows that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is bundled with a 15W charger despite the fact that it has 25W fast charging support. Samsung's Australia site also indicates that the 4G version of the Galaxy A52 isn't bundled with a 25W charger. The Samsung Galaxy A72, however, comes with a 25W fast charger.

Samsung brought the Galaxy A52 as the successor to the Galaxy A51 that supported 15W fast charging. The earlier model included a 15W fast charger in the retail box, which seems to have been retained for the new Galaxy A52 phone.

Although Samsung has not provided any clarification on why it hasn't bundled a 25W charger with the Galaxy A52 models, cost appears to be the only reason, as it is being shipped with the more expensive Galaxy A72. GizmoChina initially reported about the disparity among the three Galaxy A-series phones.

Samsung has at least bundled chargers with its new Galaxy A-series phones, which is unlike the Galaxy S21 series that debuted without any in-box charging accessories.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G both pack a 4,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 5,000mAh battery.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung to get clarity on whether the Galaxy A52 will launch in India with the same 15W charger that's provided in global markets. This story will be updated when the company responds.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo A54 4G US FCC Listing Shows 5,000mAh Battery, BIS Certification Tips Imminent India Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Come With 15W Chargers, Despite Supporting 25W Fast Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New MIUI Update
  5. Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  6. New iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display, Chip ‘On-Par’ With M1 to Launch in April
  7. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 to Go on First Sale in India Today
  9. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  10. All You Need to Know to Get Started With Hotstar
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Come With 15W Chargers, Despite Supporting 25W Fast Charging
  2. Oppo A54 4G US FCC Listing Shows 5,000mAh Battery, BIS Certification Tips Imminent India Launch
  3. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 888; More Camera Samples Released Ahead of Launch
  4. MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display Tipped for 2022, iPad Air Models May Use OLED Displays
  5. Apple Maps Now Shows COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in the US
  6. Sony Play at Home Initiative Brings 10 Free PS4, PS vr Games Starting March 25
  7. Alibaba, Tencent, Others Summoned by Chinese Regulators Over Deepfake Tech
  8. India Top Country in World in Use of Mobile Apps, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  9. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  10. YouTube Studio Gets New 'Checks' Feature, Flags Copyright Issues Before Publishing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com