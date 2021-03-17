Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 come with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 March 2021 20:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G share the same dimensions
  • All three phones come in four distinct colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 has the largest display among the three

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 were unveiled on Wednesday. All three phones come with an IP67-certified dust- and water-resistant design. The Galaxy A52 models and Galaxy A72 also feature quad rear cameras as well as a hole-punch display design. Samsung claims that its new Galaxy A-series phones deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Other key highlights of Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and the Galaxy A72 include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 800 nits of peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy A52 5G also comes with a 120Hz display. However, the regular Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 have a 90Hz display. Samsung has also partnered with Snapchat to bring a Fun Mode to the camera app available on the new Galaxy A-series phones.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 availability

Samsung Galaxy A52 price starts at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,200), while the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 carry starting prices of EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 37,100) and EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 38,800), respectively. All three phones come in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options.

India availability and pricing details about the new Galaxy A-series phones are yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. In terms of optics, there is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

samsung galaxy a52 image 1 Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with a 90Hz display
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Samsung has provided up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy A52 packs a 4,500mAh battery. The phone measures 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A52 5G runs on One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with the same quad rear camera setup that is available on the 4G-edition Galaxy A52. This means that you'll get the same 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The Galaxy A52 5G also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

On the storage front, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options that both support expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G includes a 4,500mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to two days of power on a single charge. The phone has the same dimensions and weight as the 4G-enabled Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. There is an octa-core SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter to offer 3x optical zoom.

samsung galaxy a72 image Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A72 features a 6.7-inch display
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy A72 has the same 32-megapixel selfie sensor at the front that is available on the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G.

In terms of storage, Samsung Galaxy A72 has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A72 packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone measures 165.0x77.4x8.4mm and weighs 203 grams.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Price, Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price, Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
