Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is tipped to come with an IP67-certified build that will offer dust and water resistance. Though Samsung is yet to confirm the development, an image that appears to be from the marketing materials of the upcoming phone has leaked online that suggests the phone's water-resistant design. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is speculated to arrive alongside the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G next month. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to come in 4G and 5G variants and feature a hole-punch display design.

SamMobile has reported that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will come with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Tipster Evan Blass has also posted the purported render of the Samsung phone with a splash of water that hints at its water resistance rating. However, Samsung is yet to provide an official confirmation. It is also unclear whether the same dust and water resistance rating will come with the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G model.

The rumoured details about the build of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G corroborate a tip that also suggested an IP67-rated design.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price (expected)

As per an earlier report by WinFuture.de, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will carry a price tag of EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 37,800), while its 4G model — the Samsung Galaxy A52 — is claimed to be priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,800). Both variants are said to get four different colours, namely Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with at least 6GB of RAM. It is also said to have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may also include a 32-megapixel selfie camera and include a 4,500mAh battery.

