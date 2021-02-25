Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G IP67-Certified Dust and Water Resistance Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G could carry a price tag of EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 37,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 February 2021 11:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G IP67-Certified Dust and Water Resistance Tipped

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G render appears online to suggest its water-resistant build

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G design details have been rumoured
  • The Samsung phone could carry IP67 certification
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is rumoured to launch next month

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is tipped to come with an IP67-certified build that will offer dust and water resistance. Though Samsung is yet to confirm the development, an image that appears to be from the marketing materials of the upcoming phone has leaked online that suggests the phone's water-resistant design. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is speculated to arrive alongside the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G next month. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to come in 4G and 5G variants and feature a hole-punch display design.

SamMobile has reported that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will come with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Tipster Evan Blass has also posted the purported render of the Samsung phone with a splash of water that hints at its water resistance rating. However, Samsung is yet to provide an official confirmation. It is also unclear whether the same dust and water resistance rating will come with the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G model.

The rumoured details about the build of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G corroborate a tip that also suggested an IP67-rated design.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price (expected)

As per an earlier report by WinFuture.de, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will carry a price tag of EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 37,800), while its 4G model — the Samsung Galaxy A52 — is claimed to be priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,800). Both variants are said to get four different colours, namely Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with at least 6GB of RAM. It is also said to have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G may also include a 32-megapixel selfie camera and include a 4,500mAh battery.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
EU-US Data Flows Could Face 'Massive Disruption' Due to European Court Ruling, Irish Regulator Says

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G IP67-Certified Dust and Water Resistance Tipped
