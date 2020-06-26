Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 765G SoC

Samsung Galaxy A51s is listed to pack 6GB RAM, run on Android 10.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 June 2020 18:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 765G SoC

Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G is tipped to pack 8GB RAM

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G is listed with model number SM-A716V
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G models were launched in April
  • Samsung Galaxy A71s is likely powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC

Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G phones are rumoured to be in the works, if a new leak is to be believed. A Samsung Galaxy A51 5G variant with the model number SM-A516V and a Galaxy A71 5G variant with the model number SM-A716V have been spotted on Geekbench. These new models are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G, respectively. The Geekbench listings reveal key specifications of the probable upcoming phones. Both the phones are listed on the benchmarking site with Android 10 software and a Qualcomm processor.

Geekbench has listed a new Samsung Galaxy A51 5G model with the number SM-A516V. Judging by the arrangement of the model number, this could be the Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G. The Geekbench listing suggests that the probable Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G may run on Android 10. It is listed to run on a Qualcomm processor with 1.8GHz base frequency. The motherboard is listed to be as ‘Lito' – a codename frequently used for the Snapdragon 765G processor. As mentioned, the phone is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM as well. The rumoured Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G has scored 622 points in the single-core test and 1,928 points in the multi-core test. Apart from this, there is little else that is known about the phone as of yet.

Similarly, the benchmarking site has listed a new Samsung Galaxy A71 5G model with the number SM-A716V. Going by the same logic, this could probably be the Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G. This variant is also listed with Android 10 software and a probable Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A71s is listed to pack 8GB of RAM. This model has scored 626 points in the single-core test and 1,963 points in the multi-core test.

This is the first time we are hearing of the Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G and Galaxy A71s 5G models. It is important to warn users that Geekbench listings can be faked, and since we haven't spotted any evidence of the Galaxy A51s 5G or Galaxy A71s 5G before this, take these new leaks with a punch of salt. To recall, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G models were launched in April this year.

