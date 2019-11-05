Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications have surfaced on the Web ahead of any formal announcement. The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone is said to carry a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy A51 is also reported to run Android 10 out-of-the-box, along with Samsung's One UI on top. Last month, a Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy A51 emerged that highlighted Android 10 presence on the smartphone. The online listing showcased the smartphone with model number SM-A515F.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications (rumoured)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal in a collaboration with Android-focussed blog DroidShout has leaked the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A51. The source claims that as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A5, launched back in February with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display, the Samsung Galaxy A51 will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display panel. The new handset is also said to include a 4,000mAh battery.

At the back, the Samsung Galaxy A51 will flaunt a 48-megapixel primary sensor, while its front panel will house the 32-megapixel selfie camera, the tipster has noted. The smartphone is also said to have One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. Moreover, it would have a design similar to that of the Galaxy A50s that debuted in August as an upgrade over the Galaxy A50.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is said to already be in production at Samsung's facility in Greater Noida. It would come with a waterdrop-style display notch and include a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dedicated microSD card slot.

While the tipster doesn't have any details around the processor of the Samsung Galaxy A51, it could be the Exynos 9611 SoC, if we believe the recent Geekbench listing.

Samsung is expected to have the Galaxy A51 amongst its 2020 range of Galaxy A-series models. An earlier report also hinted at its quad rear camera setup that would have a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 12-megapixel telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom, as well as a 5-megapixel depth sensor. However, the smartphone was previously rumoured to come with a 32-megapixel primary sensor instead of the 48-megapixel primary sensor reported in the latest development.