Samsung Galaxy A51 Leak-Based Renders Show Quad Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display

Samsung Galaxy A51 is seen to sport a 3.5mm audio jack.

By | Updated: 12 November 2019 14:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 Leak-Based Renders Show Quad Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

Samsung Galaxy A51 is expected to launch next year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 will come with a Galaxy Note 10-like display
  • The hole-punch display cu-out is place in the top-centre
  • The phone is reported to sport a 6.5inch display

Samsung Galaxy A51 is now the subject of leak-based 360-degree renders online. The renders suggest that the phone will sport a quad camera setup at the back – in a rectangular-shaped module. The phone is seen to sport a hole-punch display similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. The hole-punch display on the Samsung Galaxy A51 has the selfie camera cut-out at the top-centre. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is reported to sport a 6.5-inch display and be 8.5mm thick at the camera bump.

Pricebaba and Onleaks have shared leak-based 5K renders and a 360-degree video of the Samsung Galaxy A51. The phone is seen to sport a 3.5mm audio jack, a speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge, a SIM tray on the left edge, and the power and volume buttons on the right edge of the phone. The Galaxy A51 has a glossy black finish, and the rear fingerprint sensor is not seen. This indicates that the phone may sport an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

As mentioned, the Galaxy A51 has a Galaxy Note 10-like hole-punch display with the cut-out at the top-centre, and a quad camera setup at the back inside a rectangular-shaped module that also houses the flash. The report also says that the Samsung phone will feature a 6.5-inch display and measure at 58.4x73.7x7.9mm, with the thickness at 8.5mm around the camera bump.


Past reports suggest a full-HD+ display, a 4,000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel primary sensor, while its front panel will house the 32-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is also said to have One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. A Geekbench leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A51 may be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC. Samsung is expected to have the Galaxy A51 amongst its 2020 range of Galaxy A-series models.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51 Renders, Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A51 Launch, Samsung
