Samsung Galaxy A51 has been launched in India as the latest Galaxy A-series phone. The new smartphone features an Infinity-O Display (company speak for hole-punch display design) and carries a quad rear camera setup. Samsung has also provided fresh looks on the new model to take on the likes of the Realme X2, Redmi K20, and Vivo V17. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was originally launched in Vietnam last month -- alongside the Galaxy A71. The Galaxy A51 comes as a successor to the Galaxy A50 and an upgrade to the Galaxy A50s that both were launched in India last year.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the sole, 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. The phone comes in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush colour options. Besides, it will go on sale starting January 31 through leading e-retailers, offline retailers, Samsung.com, and Samsung Opera House.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy A51 include up to 5 percent cashback on using Amazon Pay to pay for the phone. Additionally, the company will be offering one time free screen replacement to the Galaxy A51 buyers.

The Galaxy A51 was launched in Vietnam at VND 7,990,000 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for the same 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that has debuted in India.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The handset also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung has provided 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A51 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.