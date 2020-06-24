Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 Now Available With Cashback, No Cost EMI Offers in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 Now Available With Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India starts at Rs. 25,250 for the 6GB + 126GB storage variant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 24 June 2020 15:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 Now Available With Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • The Galaxy A51 carries octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC
  • The Samsung phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast chargin
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 features quad rear cameras and a single front camera

Samsung on Wednesday announced a bunch of offers for the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone in India. The South Korean tech giant had recently launched the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy A51 in the country in three colour options. It is available to purchase via Amazon India. The phone comes with an Infinity-O Display and features a quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy A51 also carries octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC along with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India, offers

The Samsung Galaxy A51 carries a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. Its 6GB + 126GB model is available for Rs. 25,250 in the country. Both the variants are available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush White colour options.

Customers planning to buy the 8GB RAM variant of Samsung Galaxy A52 can avail a cashback of Rs. 1,500 with credit or debit card from HDFC, ICICI and SBI. They can also select a no-cost EMI offer. Consumers can further choose additional upgrade bonus of Rs. 1,500 with the upgrade offer.

Samsung is also offering Samsung Care+ for both the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants of Galaxy A51 till June 30, where customers can purchase an Accidental Damage and Liquid Damage package, worth Rs. 1,099 for Rs. 699 only.

Galaxy A51 is available to purchase via major offline and online channels including Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top that can be upgraded to One UI 2.1. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display and is powered by octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

It has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies and video calling, Samsung has provided a 32-megapixel front camera.

Its 128GB onboard storage can be expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the Galaxy A51 carries a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications, Samsung, Galaxy A51 offers
Redmi Phone With Dimensity 1000+ SoC Tipped to Launch in July, Mi 10 Pro Plus Launch Rumoured for August

Comment
 
 

