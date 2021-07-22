Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A51 Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A51's update also reportedly brings some new features and improvements.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 July 2021 15:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51's update is currently rolling out in Russia
  • The size of the update is not known yet
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched with Android 10, got Android 11 in March

Samsung Galaxy A51 is reportedly getting the July 2021 Android security patch with an update. The update has been spotted in Russia and can be expected to be rolled out to other regions soon. According to the report, the update also carries some additional features and user-facing improvements that are not known yet. The smartphone is still receiving the June 2021 security patch across various regions. Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 in January 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box and subsequently received an Android 11 update in March this year.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung has given the Galaxy A51 (Review) the latest Android security patch — July 2021 — with an update. There are reportedly new features and improvements to the smartphone but there is no official information about it yet.

The firmware version of the update is A515FXXU5EUG2 but there is no information on the size of the update. It is recommended that users update their Galaxy A51 handsets while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

Launched in January 2020, Samsung Galaxy A51 ran Android 10 out-of-the-box and subsequently received an Android 11 -based One UI 3.1 update. It sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC that is paired with 6GB of RAM and its 128GB of internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For optics, it features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32-megapixel camera at the front. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
