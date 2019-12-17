Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A51 Support Page Goes Live on Samsung India Website, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy A51 packs quad rear cameras and runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

Updated: 17 December 2019 18:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 Support Page Goes Live on Samsung India Website, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in Vietnam earlier this month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 is tipped to launch in India later this month
  • It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 48-megapixel primary camera

Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched alongside the Galaxy A71 earlier this month, and is now set to hit the Indian market. The support page for Samsung Galaxy A51 has gone live on the official Samsung India website, indicating that the phone might be launched in the country soon. Moreover, recent leaks have also indicated that Samsung might launch the Galaxy A51 at some point in December for the Indian market. As for the Galaxy A51 itself, it packs quad rear cameras and runs the new One UI 2.0 custom skin based on Android 10.

The support page for Galaxy A51 on the official Samsung India website was spotted by SamMobile. However, the support page only mentions the phone's model number - SM-A515F/DSN – and does not reveal anything about its launch date in India. But rumours suggest that the phone might be launched in India later this month, following its debut in the Vietnamese market last week.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications 

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 boots Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 custom skin on top. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a centrally-positioned hole-punch and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core SoC (make unspecified) ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM.

Galaxy A51 packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 lens, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro snapper, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. It offers 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Galaxy A51 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that offers 15W fast charging support.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications, Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A51 Support Page Goes Live on Samsung India Website, Hints at Imminent Launch
