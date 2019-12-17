Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched alongside the Galaxy A71 earlier this month, and is now set to hit the Indian market. The support page for Samsung Galaxy A51 has gone live on the official Samsung India website, indicating that the phone might be launched in the country soon. Moreover, recent leaks have also indicated that Samsung might launch the Galaxy A51 at some point in December for the Indian market. As for the Galaxy A51 itself, it packs quad rear cameras and runs the new One UI 2.0 custom skin based on Android 10.

The support page for Galaxy A51 on the official Samsung India website was spotted by SamMobile. However, the support page only mentions the phone's model number - SM-A515F/DSN – and does not reveal anything about its launch date in India. But rumours suggest that the phone might be launched in India later this month, following its debut in the Vietnamese market last week.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 boots Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 custom skin on top. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a centrally-positioned hole-punch and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core SoC (make unspecified) ticking alongside up to 8GB of RAM.

Galaxy A51 packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 lens, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro snapper, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. It offers 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Galaxy A51 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that offers 15W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.