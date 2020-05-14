Samsung Galaxy A51 (4G) was the world's highest-selling Android smartphone in the first quarter of the calendar year 2020, research firm Strategy Analytics claims. Samsung is said to have shipped more than 60 lakh units of the smartphone globally. Redmi 8 came second among the top selling Android phones. The top six smartphones in the list include four devices from Samsung and two from Xiaomi.

According to the report, Samsung Galaxy A51 (4G) captured 2.3 percent share of the overall smartphone market. Redmi 8 was the second best-selling Android smartphone, accounting for 1.9 percent of the market share. On the third position was Samsung again with its Galaxy S20+ phone with 1.7 percent share. On fourth and fifth positions were Samsung Galaxy A10s and Redmi Note 8 with 1.6 percent market share each.

The report says that mobile phone customers are becoming more price-sensitive and in the post-coronavirus era, they will be looking for such Android smartphones that provide value for money and that “Android is entering a post-premium era”.

“As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and they are seeking out new Android models that deliver the biggest bang for their buck, said Juha Winter, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy A51 is available in India at Rs. 25,250 for its lone 6GB + 128GB onboard storage variant. It comes in three colour options, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White. Galaxy A51 packs a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The phone runs One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10 and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC.