Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A51 Was World Best-Selling Android Phone in Q1 2020: Strategy Analytics

More than 60 lakh units of Samsung Galaxy A51 were shipped in Q1 2020.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 14 May 2020 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A51 Was World Best-Selling Android Phone in Q1 2020: Strategy Analytics

Samsung Galaxy A51 can be purchased for Rs. 25,250 in India

Highlights
  • Galaxy A51 was world’s best-selling smartphone in Q1 2020
  • It captured 2.3 percent of the market share
  • Xiaomi’s Redmi 8 came in second

Samsung Galaxy A51 (4G) was the world's highest-selling Android smartphone in the first quarter of the calendar year 2020, research firm Strategy Analytics claims. Samsung is said to have shipped more than 60 lakh units of the smartphone globally. Redmi 8 came second among the top selling Android phones. The top six smartphones in the list include four devices from Samsung and two from Xiaomi.

According to the report, Samsung Galaxy A51 (4G) captured 2.3 percent share of the overall smartphone market. Redmi 8 was the second best-selling Android smartphone, accounting for 1.9 percent of the market share. On the third position was Samsung again with its Galaxy S20+ phone with 1.7 percent share. On fourth and fifth positions were Samsung Galaxy A10s and Redmi Note 8 with 1.6 percent market share each.

The report says that mobile phone customers are becoming more price-sensitive and in the post-coronavirus era, they will be looking for such Android smartphones that provide value for money and that “Android is entering a post-premium era”.

“As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and they are seeking out new Android models that deliver the biggest bang for their buck, said Juha Winter, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy A51 is available in India at Rs. 25,250 for its lone 6GB + 128GB onboard storage variant. It comes in three colour options, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White. Galaxy A51 packs a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The phone runs One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10 and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A51, Redmi 8, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Strategy Analytics
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Mysterious Vivo Phone Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 720G SoC

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A51 Was World Best-Selling Android Phone in Q1 2020: Strategy Analytics
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  2. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Outsold All Other Android Phones in Q1: Research Report
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  5. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  6. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  7. TCL to Bring 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Series to India Next Month
  8. Astronomers Discover Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Galaxy
  9. JVC HA-FX65BN Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones Review
  10. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Mysterious Vivo Phone Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 720G SoC
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Was World Best-Selling Android Phone in Q1 2020: Strategy Analytics
  3. Huawei Foldable Phone With Galaxy Fold-Like Design Reported to Launch This Year, Tipped to Be Aggressively Priced
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Camera and System Optimisations
  5. Realme Buds Air Neo Tipped to Feature 13mm Drivers, Alleged Renders Leaked
  6. Astronomers Find Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Our Galaxy
  7. Dell Alienware m15 (2020), m17 (2020), Alienware Area-51m (2020) Debut With 10th Gen Intel Processors
  8. Mi AirDots 2 SE With Up to 5-Hour Battery Life, Noise Cancellation Launched
  9. Huawei Watch GT 2e Pre-Orders Open From Midnight Tonight in India: All Details
  10. Realme Tops 3.5 Crores Users Globally in 25 Months of Its Inception
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com