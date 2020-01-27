Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Set to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know

Samsung India Twitter account has released a 10-second video to announce the launch.

By | Updated: 27 January 2020 16:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 both come with a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Samsung has announced Galaxy A51 launch date through the video
  • An official link contains reference about Galaxy A71 launch
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 debuted in Vietnam last month

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are set to launch in India on Wednesday, January 29. The South Korean giant has announced the launch schedule through a social media post on Monday. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 were unveiled in Vietnam last month. Both new Galaxy A-series phones come with an Infinity-O Display (the company speak for the hole-punch display design) and feature a quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy A51 comes as the successor to the Galaxy A50, whereas the Galaxy A71 is the descendant of the Galaxy A71.

To announce the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, Samsung India Twitter account posted a 10-second video on Monday. The teaser video mentions that the Galaxy A51 launch is just two days away. However, the link provided in the teaser contains a URL extension that reads “galaxy-a5171,” suggesting the launch of both the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

samsung galaxy a51 a71 launch date india screenshot gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy A51 Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 launch in India has been hinted through an official link

 

Samsung may initially bring the Galaxy A51 to the Indian market, while the Galaxy A71 would debut sometime next month, if we believe a recent rumour. Moreover, the company is already taking registrations of interest for both Galaxy A-series phones.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 price in India (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India is said to be around Rs. 22,990, while the Galaxy A71 would carry a price tag of Rs. 29,990. However, the company is yet to announce the official India prices of both phones. In Vietnam, Samsung brought the Galaxy A51 at VND 7,990,000 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options.

The Galaxy A71, on the other hand, has 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB onboard storage and comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Further, its quad rear camera setup has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens as well as a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung has offered 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy A51 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

Similar to the Galaxy A51, the Samsung Galaxy A71 also runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0. The phone, however, comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of storage, the Galaxy A71 has 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

