Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Now Live on Company's India Site

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 landing page doesn’t reveal details regarding the price and release date of both the smartphones.

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Now Live on Company's India Site

Both the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 feature quad-rear cameras

Highlights
  • Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 teaser page goes live in India
  • Samsung's landing page focuses on the highlighting features
  • Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 price and release date still unknown

Samsung might soon launch its latest A-series smartphones — Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in India, as the official teaser page of both the smartphones has gone live on Samsung's India website. As of now, the teaser page only shows a ‘notify me' button, meaning the release date and the price is still kept under wraps. Additionally, a few days ago the promotional posters of both the new Galaxy A-series smartphones were also spotted at a Samsung store in Delhi NCR.

As per Samsung India's website, the teaser page highlights the specialities of both the upcoming Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Now, obviously the names of both these smartphones aren't specified anywhere on the landing page, but judging by the visuals which we have already seen in official ads of both the smartphones, it can be confirmed that indeed these upcoming Galaxy A smartphones are the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

The teaser page of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A51 highlights the quad-camera system, the punch-hole display and the bigger battery that both the phones will come equipped with. So, if you're interested in these devices, you can simply enter your personal contact details and hit the ‘notify me' button. Following which, you'll be among the first ones to know about the release of these smartphones from Samsung.

To recap, Samsung first introduced the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A51 last year in December in Vietnam. Later on, earlier this month, both the smartphones were also showcased at CES 2020 as well.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Launched

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications and features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The 32-megapixel selfie camera can be found in the small punch-hole at the front.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of in-built storage, which is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). On the software front, the phone runs on One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Talking about the cameras, the Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, along with a 12-megapixel secondary ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup also houses a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications and features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. This phone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera situated in the punch-hole at the front.

This smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of in-built storage, which is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). On the software front, the phone runs on One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and a 4,500mAh battery under the hood that supports 25W fast charging.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, along with a 12-megapixel secondary ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup also houses a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications, One UI 2.0, Android 10
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 10,999

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Now Live on Company's India Site
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 10,999
  2. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  3. Honor 9X With Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched: Highlights
  4. 'Made in India' Motorola Razr Retail Box Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through a Benchmark Listing
  6. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  7. Honor 9X Phone, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, and Band 5i Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Goes Live in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India Pre-Bookings Said to Start Next Week
  10. Realme 5i India Launch, Jio Wi-Fi Calling Arrives, and More News This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 9X Phone, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, and Band 5i Launched: Price in India, Specifications, Offers
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Now Live on Company's India Site
  3. Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 10,999
  4. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 to Begin With Discounts on Redmi 8A, Motorola One Action, Realme 3, iPhone 7, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Pack Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. Oscars Nominations 2020: The Full List, From Best Picture to Best Actors
  7. Honor 9X With Pop-up Selfie Camera, Honor Band 5i, Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Sport Pro, Honor Sport Headphones Launched: Highlights
  8. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Voices Concern Over CAA
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Camera Features Leaked, Sensor Details of Galaxy S20 Series Phones Also Tipped
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 865 SoC, Geekbench Listing Tips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.