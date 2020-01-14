Samsung might soon launch its latest A-series smartphones — Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in India, as the official teaser page of both the smartphones has gone live on Samsung's India website. As of now, the teaser page only shows a ‘notify me' button, meaning the release date and the price is still kept under wraps. Additionally, a few days ago the promotional posters of both the new Galaxy A-series smartphones were also spotted at a Samsung store in Delhi NCR.

As per Samsung India's website, the teaser page highlights the specialities of both the upcoming Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Now, obviously the names of both these smartphones aren't specified anywhere on the landing page, but judging by the visuals which we have already seen in official ads of both the smartphones, it can be confirmed that indeed these upcoming Galaxy A smartphones are the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

The teaser page of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A51 highlights the quad-camera system, the punch-hole display and the bigger battery that both the phones will come equipped with. So, if you're interested in these devices, you can simply enter your personal contact details and hit the ‘notify me' button. Following which, you'll be among the first ones to know about the release of these smartphones from Samsung.

To recap, Samsung first introduced the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A51 last year in December in Vietnam. Later on, earlier this month, both the smartphones were also showcased at CES 2020 as well.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Launched

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications and features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The 32-megapixel selfie camera can be found in the small punch-hole at the front.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of in-built storage, which is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). On the software front, the phone runs on One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Talking about the cameras, the Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, along with a 12-megapixel secondary ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup also houses a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications and features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. This phone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera situated in the punch-hole at the front.

This smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of in-built storage, which is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). On the software front, the phone runs on One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and a 4,500mAh battery under the hood that supports 25W fast charging.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, along with a 12-megapixel secondary ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup also houses a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.