Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 have been unveiled as newest models in Samsung's Galaxy A series. Both Samsung phones carry the company's Infinity-O Display design along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The South Korean company has also provided quad rear cameras and a gradient back finish. The Galaxy A51 comes as the successor to the Galaxy A50, whereas the Galaxy A71 debuts as the descendant of the Galaxy A70. Both phones run Android 10 out-of-the-box and come with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price

The Samsung Galaxy A51 price is set at VND 7,990,000 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Vietnam. The phone will go on pre-orders starting December 16, while its availability in the Vietnamese market is set for December 27. Moreover, it comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options. There is no word on the phone's price outside Vietnam right now.

While Vietnam will only get one storage variant of the phone, globally, Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options along with 64GB and 128GB storage versions.

Samsung is yet to announce the price and availability details of the Galaxy A71. Nevertheless, the phone is already listed with Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour variants and it will be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also houses a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, the Galaxy A51 flaunts a 32-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung has provided up to 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy A51 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A71 also runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top -- just like the Galaxy A51. However, there is a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. For photos and videos, there is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. Moreover, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

On the storage front, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.