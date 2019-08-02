Samsung Galaxy A-Series 2020 Models Said to Sport Exynos 9630 SoC

Samsung is allegedly working on a mid-range processor of its next-gen Galaxy A series phones. The new processor is reportedly being called the Exynos 9630 SoC, and it will be integrated in phones like the Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy A71. The report says that the chip may be made on a smaller process, and offer features like low energy consumption and better performance. It isn't expected to arrive in the market till next year, which means users will have to wait a few months, before it is seen on a smartphone.

GalaxyClub.nl reports that Samsung is working on a new Exynos 9630 SoC, which is a chip made for mid-range phones, and will be first seen on the Galaxy A series phones next year. The report speculates that the chip may be first seen on the Galaxy A51 or the Galaxy A71 phones, but it could be delayed for later in 2020 as well. The report doesn't detail the technical aspects of the chipset, but says that its product code is S5E9630.

The report speculates that the Exynos 9630 may be made on a smaller process like the 8nm process, on which the current top model Exynos 9820 SoC (seen on the Galaxy S10) is based. It could offer upgrades in lower energy consumption with equal performance, or better performance with equal consumption.

As for the top models, the next-gen Exynos 9825 SoC has been leaked on various occasions, and it is expected to arrive first on the Galaxy Note 10 model. The chipset hasn't been introduced yet, but is tipped to be built on Samsung's 7nm ultraviolet lithography. Furthermore, the Exynos 9825 is also expected to come with full 5G system-on-chip integration, instead of an attached Exynos 5100 modem that is expected to be packed in the Exynos 9820 processor.