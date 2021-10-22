Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 Getting October 2021 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A51 update comes with firmware version A515FXXU5EUJ2.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 October 2021 17:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 Getting October 2021 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A51 is reportedly getting the update in India

Highlights
  • Samsung has started rolling out for Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31
  • Galaxy A31 said to be receiving update in Latin America
  • The latest update brings bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31 have reportedly started receiving the October 2021 Android security patch. The update is said to have stability improvements and bug fixes. Eligible Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphones in some Asian markets including India are receiving the update now, while the update for Galaxy A31 is said to be rolling out in a few Latin American regions. Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 in January 2020 with Android 10 and the phone subsequently received Android 11 in March this year. Galaxy A31 was launched in India in June 2020 with Android 10-based One UI 2.1.

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31 update changelog

As reported by SamMobile, the update for Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with firmware version A515FXXU5EUJ2 and brings the October 2021 Android security patch to handsets in India, Nepal, Russia, and Sri Lanka. The firmware version of the latest security update for Samsung Galaxy A31 is reportedly A315GDXS1CUJ4 and it brings along the October 2021 security patch. The update is said to be currently rolling out for Galaxy A31 devices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.

The update for the two Samsung Galaxy-A series phones are said to fix more than 60 privacy- and security-related vulnerabilities apart from the general bug fixes and stability improvements.

The latest update will arrive automatically to the devices in the above-mentioned regions. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31 users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users are advised to update their phones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and put on charging.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

Launched in January 2020, the Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs an Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A51 features 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. The handset offers a quad rear camera setup and is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched in India in June 2020 with features including a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED Display, a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM, and a quad rear camera setup. The handset offers 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded to 512GB using a microSD card. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Vivid display
  • One UI is good
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming system performance
  • Mediocre cameras
  • Fingerprint sensor isn’t quick
  • Slightly boring design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A Series, Samsung Security Update, October Android Security Patch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tencent Says 'Loophole' Allowed WeChat Searches on Google, Bing

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 Getting October 2021 Security Patch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  4. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  5. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  6. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  7. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  8. Hisense Brings 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs to India: All Details
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 Getting October 2021 Security Patch: Report
  2. Tencent Says 'Loophole' Allowed WeChat Searches on Google, Bing
  3. Apple’s 16-Inch MacBook Pro (2021) With M1 Max Chip to Include a ‘High Power Mode’ for Performance Boost
  4. Windows 11 Build 22000.282 Update Released, AMD Ryzen Processor Latency Issue Fixed
  5. Investors Pour $20 Million on 'Mojito' That Creates NFT Marketplaces Amid Growing Crypto-Culture
  6. Twitter Spaces: All Android, iOS Users Can Now Host Their Own Space
  7. Facebook Messenger Introduces New AR Group Effects for Video Calls and Rooms
  8. Valkyrie Futures-Based Bitcoin ETF Gets SEC Green Light to Start Trading
  9. Redmi Watch 2 Teased to Feature Larger AMOLED Display Over Previous Model
  10. Play-to-Earn NFT Game MonkeyBall Raises over $3 Million Funding
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com