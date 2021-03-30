Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s Getting Android 11-Based One UI Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A21s are reportedly receiving the April 2021 security patch with the update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 March 2021 17:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s Getting Android 11-Based One UI Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy A51 got bumped up to Android 11 with One UI 3.0 in February

Highlights
  • Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A21s feature Samsung’s Infinity-O displays
  • Galaxy A21s receiving Android 11 two months ahead of schedule
  • The updates have been released in certain markets, more to follow soon

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A21s are the latest smartphones from the South Korean tech giant to reportedly receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and One UI 3.0 updates, respectively. Galaxy A51 was launched in January 2020 and received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 last month. It is now reportedly receiving the latest One UI 3.1 update in Russia. Samsung Galaxy A21s, on the other hand, was launched in June 2020 with Android 10 and is now reportedly receiving its first major OS update in South Korea. There has been no official information from Samsung regarding the rollout.

According to reports by SamMobile, Samsung is updating Galaxy A21s to Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and Galaxy A51 to One UI 3.1. Samsung Galaxy A51 is said to be receiving One UI 3.1 with build number A515FXXU4EUC8 bundled with April 2021 Android security patch. Galaxy A21s is receiving One UI 3.0 update with the build number A217NKSU5CUC7 bundled with April 2021 Android security patch. If you have an eligible handset and wish to manually check for the update, head over to Settings > Software updates > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and is available with up to 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB of onboard storage. On the back, it has a quad camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. At the front, it has 32-megapixel selfie camera and an Infinity-O display. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy A21s has an Exynos 850 SoC, bundled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It also has a quad rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel sensor housed within a hole-punch cutout. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Android 11, One UI, One UI 3 0, One UI 3 1
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
