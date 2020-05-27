Samsung Galaxy A51 has received a new variant in India that packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The new variant sits alongside the existing 6GB RAM model that was launched in the country in late January with a price tag of Rs. 23,999. The Galaxy A51 comes with an Infinity-O Display and features a quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy A51 also has preloaded artificial intelligence (AI) powered Game Booster that is designed to enhance the performance for mobile gamers.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India, availability details

The Samsung Galaxy A51 price is set at Rs. 27,999 for the newly launched 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase in the country through all offline retail stores, leading e-commerce portals, and the Samsung India e-Store starting today.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in India in the single, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration in late January — more than a month after its debut in Vietnam in December. A report by Strategy Analytics called it the “world's best-selling smartphone” for the first quarter of this year as the company reportedly shipped more than 60 lakh units of the smartphone globally throughout the quarter.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top (upgradable to One UI 2.1) and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a Super AMOLED panel and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that has an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy A51 a worthy Redmi K20 Pro rival? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.