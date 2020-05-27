Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 27,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 May 2020 15:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in India in single, 6GB RAM option in late January

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM variant will be available starting today
  • The new variant sits alongside the 6GB RAM option
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 emerged as the "world’s best-selling phone" in Q1

Samsung Galaxy A51 has received a new variant in India that packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The new variant sits alongside the existing 6GB RAM model that was launched in the country in late January with a price tag of Rs. 23,999. The Galaxy A51 comes with an Infinity-O Display and features a quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy A51 also has preloaded artificial intelligence (AI) powered Game Booster that is designed to enhance the performance for mobile gamers.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India, availability details

The Samsung Galaxy A51 price is set at Rs. 27,999 for the newly launched 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase in the country through all offline retail stores, leading e-commerce portals, and the Samsung India e-Store starting today.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in India in the single, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration in late January — more than a month after its debut in Vietnam in December. A report by Strategy Analytics called it the “world's best-selling smartphone” for the first quarter of this year as the company reportedly shipped more than 60 lakh units of the smartphone globally throughout the quarter.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top (upgradable to One UI 2.1) and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a Super AMOLED panel and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that has an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy A51 a worthy Redmi K20 Pro rival? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM variant, Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB, Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung A51, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Teased to Pack Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch in India
Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  2. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  3. OnePlus Wants to Make a Comeback in Affordable Smartphone Market: CEO
  4. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  5. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing
  6. Moto G Fast With Triple Cameras and 2-Day Battery Life Leaked: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets 8GB RAM Variant in India
  8. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3i 2-in-1 Windows 10 Tablets Launched
  9. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched
  10. Redmi Smart TV X Series Debuts With 4K UHD Support, Dolby Audio
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Now Go on Sale Next Week via Amazon and Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Realme X50t 5G Spotted in Google Play Supported Devices List: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Teased to Pack Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Tesla to Cut Car Prices in North America, China
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted on Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Zoom Urges Users to Update App Before May 30 for Security Enhancements, GCM Encryption
  8. SonyLIV 2.0 Update Starts Rolling Out With a New Interface, Logo
  9. Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report
  10. Vivo Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart With Cashback Offers, No-Cost EMI Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com