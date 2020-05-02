Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 18,599

Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India has been cut, making it cheaper by Rs. 2,471 for the base variant. The smartphone can now be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 18,599. This comes after the price of the phone had been increased by Samsung owing to an increase in tax rates in India. Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year, powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. Not just Galaxy A50s but even Galaxy M21 has become cheaper in India due to the price cut by the company.

Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India cut

Galaxy A50s came to India in September 2020 at a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB RAM model. For the 6GB variant, the price was set at Rs. 24,999. It also received some price cuts in India before the prices getting increased as a result of a hike in GST rates for mobiles phones in March. At this point its prices were Rs. 21,070 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 26,900 for the 6GB RAM variant. Now, with the latest discount, you can pick up the more affordable one for Rs. 18,599 and the other model for Rs. 20,561.

Samsung also reduced the price of Galaxy M21 for its customers in India. It can now be purchased for Rs. 13,199 and Rs. 15,499 with 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50s features Android 9 Pie, a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9611 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, up 128GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel), a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

