Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 18,599

Samsung has made Galaxy A50s significantly cheaper than its launch price.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 2 May 2020 20:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 18,599

Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September 2019

Highlights
  • Samsung has cut the price of Galaxy A50s in India
  • Buy its 4GB variant for Rs. 18,599, 6GB one for Rs. 20,561
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September 2019

Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India has been cut, making it cheaper by Rs. 2,471 for the base variant. The smartphone can now be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 18,599. This comes after the price of the phone had been increased by Samsung owing to an increase in tax rates in India. Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year, powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. Not just Galaxy A50s but even Galaxy M21 has become cheaper in India due to the price cut by the company.

Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India cut

Galaxy A50s came to India in September 2020 at a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB RAM model. For the 6GB variant, the price was set at Rs. 24,999. It also received some price cuts in India before the prices getting increased as a result of a hike in GST rates for mobiles phones in March. At this point its prices were Rs. 21,070 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 26,900 for the 6GB RAM variant. Now, with the latest discount, you can pick up the more affordable one for Rs. 18,599 and the other model for Rs. 20,561.

Samsung also reduced the price of Galaxy M21 for its customers in India. It can now be purchased for Rs. 13,199 and Rs. 15,499 with 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50s features Android 9 Pie, a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9611 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, up 128GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel), a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Good photos in daylight
  • Useful software features
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • Generic design, average build quality
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50s review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Will WhatsApp Get a Killer Feature That Every Indian’s Been Waiting For?
Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Receiving OTA Update With April Security Patch
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 18,599
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mrs. Serial Killer Is One of the Stupidest Movies of All Time
  2. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  3. Huawei Watch GT 2e to Debut in India at Rs. 19,990, Flipkart Suggests
  4. Here’s How to Download MIUI 12’s Gorgeous Wallpapers on Your Phone
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M21 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,199
  7. Aarogya Setu Mandatory for Employees in India, People in Containment Zones
  8. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  9. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  10. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Receiving OTA Update With April Security Patch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 18,599
  3. Google Pixel 4a Alleged Camera Samples Pit Against Redmi Note 7's
  4. OnePlus Z Leak Tips Snapdragon 765 SoC With 5G Support
  5. Samsung Galaxy M21 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,199
  6. Virgin Galactic Spaceship Completes First Glide Flight in New Mexico
  7. NASA, SpaceX Target Historic Spaceflight Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
  8. Aarogya Setu App Now Mandatory for Public, Private Sector Employees, as Well as People Living in Containment Zones
  9. Oppo K3, Oppo K5 to Receive Stable Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in May
  10. Chinese Startup Rokid Sees Opportunity With COVID-Fighting Smart Glasses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com