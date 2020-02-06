Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499

Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM price has been dropped to Rs. 19,999.

Updated: 6 February 2020 16:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499

Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s price cut in India is visible online
  • The phone was launched as an upgrade to Galaxy A50
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s recently got Galaxy A51 as its enhanced model

Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India has been dropped by up to Rs. 2,500, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. The Samsung phone was launched in India in September last year as an upgrade to the Galaxy A50. However, Samsung recently brought the Galaxy A51 as the successor to the Galaxy A50 and an upgrade to the Galaxy A50s. Key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy A50s include an Infinity-U Display, triple rear camera setup, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also comes with NFC support.

Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India has been dropped to Rs. 17,499 for the 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM option has been slashed to Rs. 19,999. Samsung India confirmed the price cut to Gadgets 360. It was initially reported by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. Moreover, the listings on the Samsung India online store, Amazon, and Flipkart at the time of filing this story reflected the price cut for the 6GB variant, though the 4GB RAM variant was listed at Rs. 17,999.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year with a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, whereas its 6GB RAM option was originally priced at Rs. 24,999. The phone received its last price cut in November that brought the price of its 4GB RAM variant to Rs. 19,999 and 6GB RAM option to Rs. 21,999.

The latest change, thus, shows a Rs. 2,500 price cut on the 4GB RAM option of the Samsung Galaxy A50s, while its 6GB RAM model has received a drop of Rs. 2,000.

Late last month, Samsung brought the Galaxy A51 to India as the upgrade to the Galaxy A50s with a price tag of Rs. 23,999.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A50s runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is also a microSD card slot for expanding the built-in storage by up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A50s has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The rear camera setup also houses an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A50s include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Good photos in daylight
  • Useful software features
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • Generic design, average build quality
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50s review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499
