Samsung Galaxy A50s Expected to Launch in India on September 11

Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A20s may also make their India debut on the day.

By | Updated: 9 September 2019 14:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s Expected to Launch in India on September 11

Samsung Galaxy A50s sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity U display

Highlights
  • Samsung has posted a teaser video on Twitter
  • The video reveals the launch date
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s sports a 48-megapixel primary shooter

Samsung Galaxy A50s is expected to launch in India on Wednesday, September 11. The South Korean giant has started teasing the new launch through its social media accounts. The Galaxy A50s was unveiled as an upgrade of the Galaxy A50 last month. The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup and features a full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U display. Alongside the Galaxy A50s, Samsung announced the Galaxy A30s that is also likely to debut in India on Wednesday. The company could also expand its Galaxy A family in the country by bringing the rumoured Galaxy A20s.

To teaser the upcoming launch, the Samsung India on Monday posted a video teaser on Twitter that highlights the evolution of the Galaxy A series in the country. The teaser video does mention that the launch will take place in two days, which is Wednesday, September 11. However, the company doesn't reveal the smartphone model that will debut on the given launch date.

 

That being said, Samsung had recently started a contest for the Galaxy A50s through its social media channels, which hints at what we can expect the smartphone this week.

Alongside the Galaxy A50s, Samsung could launch the Galaxy A30s that was also launched last month. The company may also bring the Galaxy A20s, which is so far just a part of the rumour mill and recently surfaced on China's TENAA as well as the Bluetooth SIG certification site.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and is powered by an octa-core SoC. The phone also has 4GB and 6GB RAM options along with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy A50s houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle camera and a 123-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel tertiary depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with a USB Type-C port and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Display6.40-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
