Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s go on sale in India today via a host of online and offline retailers.

By | Updated: 11 September 2019 15:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s feature a 3D design with a glossy pattern

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC
  • Both Galaxy A-series phones have Super AMOLED displays on board
  • The new Samsung phones will be sold in three colours

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its new Galaxy A-series phones – Galaxy A50s and Galaxy 30s – in India. Samsung is pitching the new phones as the upgrades of its previously released Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 phones. There are some obvious improvements in the cameras, design, and select other features, however the new Galaxy A30s has an HD+ screen, whereas the Galaxy A30 packed a full-HD+ display. Featuring a 3D design with glossy pattern, the Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s will be offered via a variety of online and offline retailers in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s price in India, sale date, offers

Samsung Galaxy A50s price will start at Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB RAM base variant. The 6GB RAM variant of the phone will retail at Rs. 24,999. Samsung Galaxy A30s, on the other hand, will be offered at Rs. 16,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. In terms of the launch offers, Samsung has partnered with Reliance Jio and Airtel to provide double data to Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s buyers. Vodafone Idea subscribers will get Rs. 75 cashback on Rs. 255 recharge as well as 0.5GB extra data per day for 18 months. 

Samsung says it will sell the two phones in Prism Crush Violet, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours. Both smartphones will go on sale starting today via online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Samsung Online Shop as well as Samsung partner physical retailers in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A50s runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and is powered by octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, based on 10nm manufacturing process. The phone also packs up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

On the camera front, Samsung has included a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The other two rear cameras include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel front shooter on board as well with f/2.0 aperture. The company has also included Night Mode on the Galaxy A50s, making it the first A-series phone to get the feature. 

Among other specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with a 4,000mAh with 15W fast charging support, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.Samsung A30s cover

Samsung Galaxy A30s is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A30 also runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. It features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Additionally, Samsung has included 64GB of onboard storage and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB) on the Galaxy A30s.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, Samsung Galaxy A30s packs three cameras on the back, including a 25-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, Samsung Galaxy A30s houses a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera.

Other specifications include a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, NFC support, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Comments

