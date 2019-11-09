Samsung Galaxy A30s and Samsung Galaxy A50s phones have received a price cut in India. The prices of the two Samsung phones have been reduced by up to Rs. 3,000, and both the 4GB and 6GB RAM options of the Samsung Galaxy A50s have got revised prices. The new prices are reflecting online, and are reported to have been introduced in offline stores as well. The Samsung Galaxy A30s has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in India, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A50s has gotten a price cut of Rs. 3,000.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s price in India

Samsung Galaxy A50s price has been revised to Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The original price of this variant was Rs. 22,999, which means a price cut of Rs. 3,000 has been introduced. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option price has been reduced to Rs. 21,999 from Rs. 24,999 – an effective price cut of Rs. 3,000 here as well. The new prices are reflecting on Samsung online store, Croma, Amazon, and other sites. Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri has also tweeted the new prices indicating that they have been introduced in offline retail stores as well.

Samsung Galaxy A30s, on the other hand, will be offered at a reduced price of Rs. 15,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. The original price of the phone was at Rs. 16,999. The new prices are reflecting on Samsung online store, Croma, and other sites.

Samsung hasn't made any official announcement regarding the nature of these price cuts, and we have contacted the company asking for clarity. We will update this copy as and when we hear back.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A50s runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and is powered by octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, based on 10nm manufacturing process. The phone also packs up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

On the camera front, Samsung has included a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The other two rear cameras include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel front shooter on board as well with f/2.0 aperture. The company has also included Night Mode on the Galaxy A50s, making it the first A-series phone to get the feature.

Among other specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with a 4,000mAh with 15W fast charging support, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A30 also runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. It features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC with two Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz. Additionally, Samsung has included 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB) on the Galaxy A30s.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, Samsung Galaxy A30s packs three cameras on the back, including a 25-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, Samsung Galaxy A30s houses a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera.

Other specifications include a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, NFC support, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.