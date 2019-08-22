Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications

Samsung hopes to take on Xiaomi and Realme with these new launches

Updated: 22 August 2019 16:26 IST
Samsung’s new A series offerings are finally official (Galaxy A50s pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s has a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • Samsung Galaxy A30s packs three rear cameras
  • India pricing and availability details are still unknown

We've been seeing a lot of leaks of the Samsung Galaxy A30s and the Galaxy A50s over the past few months, and now, Samsung has officially unveiled the two smartphones. The new phones sound like refreshes of the Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A30, but that's not the case. They do feature upgraded cameras and other new features. Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s will be released in four colours — Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green, and Prism Crush Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s price, availability

Samsung has only announced the phones, so we still don't have any details about the pricing and availability. The Samsung Galaxy A50s could be priced a bit higher compared to the Galaxy A50 (Review), considering it has a higher resolution primary camera. The Samsung Galaxy A30s, on the other hand, gets a lower screen resolution compared to the Galaxy A30 (Review), which means it could be priced below it. For now, we're yet to hear from Samsung India when these phones will reach the country.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

The Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity U display. It's powered by an octa-core SoC, although Samsung hasn't specified the exact model, and the phone will be available with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, along with 64GB or 128GB of storage. The phone also supports microSD cards of up to 512GB. Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy A50s gets a big upgrade for the rear camera setup. The primary sensor now has a 48-megapixel resolution with an f/2.0 aperture, along with a 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which has a f/2.0 aperture. The

Galaxy A50s has a Super Steady video stabilisation feature that we saw in the Galaxy S10 series, but this works only at full-HD resolution and with the wide-angle camera. The Galaxy A50s also houses a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The device measures 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7mm and weighs 169 grams. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung A30s cover samsungThe Samsung Galaxy A30s with the Infinity-V notch

 

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30s packs the same sized 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel as the Galaxy A50s but the resolution is only HD+ (720x1560 pixels). This too has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port. Unlike the Galaxy A50s, the Galaxy A30s features an Infinity-V style notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, which features two cores running at 1.8GHz and six cores running at 1.6GHz. The phone also comes with either 3GB of 4GB of RAM and three storage options —32GB, 64GB and 128GB. It also has a slot for a microSD card, up to 512GB.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A30s has a 25-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. The phone includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera app also includes features such as an Intelligent Flaw Detector and Scene Optimizer.

Samsung Galaxy A30s packs a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The phone measures 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.8mm in dimensions and weighs 166 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Display6.40-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Display6.40-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution720x1560 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
