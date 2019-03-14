Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A50 Receiving Software Update With Camera Improvements in India

, 14 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A50 Receiving Software Update With Camera Improvements in India

Samsung Galaxy A50 update is 138.67MB in size

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A50 update is available over-the-air
  • The update brings March Security patch to the phone
  • This is the second update for Galaxy A50 in India

Samsung Galaxy A50 is reportedly getting a software update in India. Just days after Samsung started selling the Galaxy A50 smartphone in the country, the company has released a software update that promises to improve the camera picture quality of the smartphone. The update is now said to be available over-the-air (OTA) and can be expected to reach all Galaxy A50 owners over the next few days. This is the second software update for the phone as the first update was available right out-of-the-box for the Galaxy A50 buyers.

The latest Samsung Galaxy A50 update carries the build number A505FDDU1ASC1 and is 138.67MB in size. As per the changelog shared by a user, the update brings improvements in the camera picture quality as well as the security enhancements. The update also includes the March Security patch for the phone.

According to Samsung, the March security patch fixes a number of critical and high vulnerabilities, including a bug that gave unauthorised access to sensitive information in Allshare and a secure startup bug. The Galaxy A50 update was first reported by SamMobile.

The update will automatically reach all Galaxy A50 units, however if you don't want to wait, you can manually look for the update, by go to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

To recall, the first update for the Galaxy A50 had included the improvements for the performance of the fingerprint sensor, enhancement overall stability, and February security patch.

 

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 went on sale on March 2 in the country and it features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Display backed by a Super AMOLED panel and 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 4GB RAM options.

For the imaging needs, the Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 25-megapixel sensor along with an auto-focus f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens. There is also a 25-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens at the front. Further, there is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Very good display
  • Impressive battery life
  • Useful camera features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A50 review
Display6.40-inch
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications, Galaxy A50
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sunny Leone Biopic ‘Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’ Season 3 Release Date Set for April by ZEE5
Samsung Galaxy A50 Receiving Software Update With Camera Improvements in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. Samsung Galaxy A50 Now Receiving Update With Camera Improvements in India
  3. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  4. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
  5. Redmi Note 7 Gets Night Mode Camera With Latest MIUI Update: Reports
  6. Windows 10 Will Now Roll Back Updates Automatically if Your PC Can’t Boot
  7. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Shinco SO4A 39-Inch LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 13,990
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Out Now: Here's What's New
  10. Samsung Takes on Xiaomi With Online-Only 4K UHD TVs Starting at Rs. 41,990
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.