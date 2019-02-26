Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A50 Price Revealed Ahead of India Launch, Global Rollout Begins Mid-March

, 26 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A50 Price Revealed Ahead of India Launch, Global Rollout Begins Mid-March

Samsung Galaxy A50 price has been set at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,100) in Netherlands

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 sport 6.4-inch Full-HD+ screens
  • The new Samsung phones run on Android (exact version unknown)
  • Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 set to launched in India this week

Although Samsung's official global announcement of the Galaxy A Series 2019 models was missing any pricing or availability details, this information has been revealed by the company's regional arms. As per a press release shared by Samsung Netherlands, the Galaxy A50 will carry a price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,100). Separately, Samsung's South Korea arm has noted that the global rollout of both Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 models will begin in the middle of next month. The mid-March availability for the Galaxy A50 was confirmed by Samsung Netherlands as well. The Samsung Galaxy A30 pricing remains unclear for now.

On Monday, Samsung had officially introduced the updated Galaxy A Series. The lineup will initially include Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones, however it is believed that we will see the phones like Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 as well from the company over the coming months. Samsung India has already sent out invites for a press event on February 28 in Mumbai, where it plans to announce India release information about the new Galaxy A Series phones. The Germany arm of the South Korean company has revealed that it will be launching the Galaxy A50 in the country in April.

As we mentioned earlier, Samsung Netherlands has noted the Galaxy A50 will carry a price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,100). While the smartphone's India price will be different, the Netherlands pricing does offer an indication of what to expect. The global rollout of the Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 starts mid-March, Samsung Korea revealed.

Samsung Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also comes with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). Further, Samsung has packed a 4,000mAh battery, unnamed octa-core processor, and in-display fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy A50.

There is also a triple camera setup on the back of the phone with a 25-megapixel sensor with auto-focus f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with fixed-focus f/2.2 lens, and 8-megapixel sensor with fixed-focus f/2.2 lens. For selfies, the phone features a 25-megapixel sensor with fixed-focus f/2.0 lens on the front as well.

Samsung Galaxy A30 also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U screen with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM, 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). Among other specifications, the phone includes a 4,000mAh battery and a rear capacitive fingerprint sensor. On the imaging front, there is a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens on the front of the phone.

Both Samsung Galaxy A Series 2019 models run on Android, however the exact version is unclear right now.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A30, Samsung
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Madhuri Dixit-Produced Netflix Marathi Film, ‘15 August’, Gets March Release Date
Samsung Galaxy A50 Price Revealed Ahead of India Launch, Global Rollout Begins Mid-March
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  2. Nubia Alpha Smartwatch With Foldable OLED Display Launched at MWC
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Leaked Renders Show 3 Colour Options
  4. Samsung Galaxy A50 Price Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Asus Smartphones Discounted in Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest
  6. Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Cancellation Neckband Headphones Launched
  7. Oppo Reveals Its Foldable Phone Prototype With Huawei Mate X-Like Design
  8. Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus With 21:9 Displays Launched at MWC 2019
  9. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 With Infinity-U Displays
  10. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.