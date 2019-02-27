Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in India to Start From Rs. 19,990, Galaxy A30 Will Retail at Rs. 16,990

27 February 2019
Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in India to Start From Rs. 19,990, Galaxy A30 Will Retail at Rs. 16,990

Samsung A50 variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will cost Rs. 22,990

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A50 will be available in two variants
  • The variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will cost Rs. 22,990
  • Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India will start at Rs. 16,990

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 were unveiled for the global markets earlier this week and they are set to launch in India on Thursday. Samsung's latest smartphones come with big displays, waterdrop-style notches, and large batteries. The Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 will be unveiled alongside the yet-to-be-showcased Galaxy A10, Samsung India revealed via a tweet earlier this week. While specifications of the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 have been outed by Samsung, there's been no word yet on their price in India. Until now.

Samsung A50 price in India

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India will start at Rs. 19,990 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The top-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will cost Rs. 22,990.

Samsung does not plan to bring the variant with 128GB of storage to the country just yet, Gadgets 360 has learnt.

Samsung A30 price in India

The more affordable Galaxy A30, which shares many characteristics with the Galaxy A50, will be available in just one variant. This information is in line with what was shared by a prominent retailer earlier on Wednesday. However, Gadgets 360 has independently verified that Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India will start at Rs. 16,990.

 

Samsung A50 specifications, Samsung A30 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 pack identical 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED displays and 4000mAh batteries. They sport the same dimensions and look virtually identical from the front.

The Galaxy A50 packs a rear camera setup (25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel) and a 25-megapixel front camera, while the Galaxy A30 features a dual-camera setup (16-megapixel + 5-megapixel) at the back and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The more expensive Samsung Galaxy A50 includes an on-screen fingerprint scanner, while the Galaxy A30 has a traditional fingerprint scanner at the back. Both smartphones are powered by (different) oct-core processors and support 15W fast charging.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in India to Start From Rs. 19,990, Galaxy A30 Will Retail at Rs. 16,990
