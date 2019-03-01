Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tonight

, 01 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tonight

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs. 16,990
  • Samsung Galaxy A50 is priced starting at Rs. 19,990
  • Both phones will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung e-shop

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones at MWC 2019, confirming a rejig of its Galaxy A series. The two phones, along with the Galaxy A10, were launched in India recently, and the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 are set to go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung e-shop from midnight tonight. The two phones will also be available at partnered retail stores from tomorrow. The Samsung Galaxy A10, on the other hand, will be available from March 20 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India has been set at Rs. 19,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration, while its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 22,990. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options. The Galaxy A30 price, on the other hand, has been set at Rs. 16,990, and it come in , Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung e-Store, and retail outlets as well. The sale of the two phones will begin at 12am IST i.e., midnight tonight. The Samsung Galaxy A10 price is set at Rs. 8,490, and it will go on sale from March 20.


Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50 runs on Android Pie along with One UI on top. it features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Display backed by a Super AMOLED panel and 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the Galaxy A50 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A50 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 25-megapixel sensor along with an auto-focus f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens. There is also a 25-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens at the front. Furthermore, the handset comes preloaded with Samsung's Intelligent Scene Optimiser that is touted to adjust the colour, contrast, and brightness after categorising the subject.

The Galaxy A50 has 64GB of onboard storage option that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 also runs on Android Pie along with One UI on top. Just like the Galaxy A50, the Samsung Galaxy A30 also has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with lone 4GB RAM option.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy A30 comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 25-megapixel sensor at the front along with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens.

The Galaxy A30 has 64GB of internal storage that supports microSD card (up to 512GB). There is a rear fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the Galaxy A30 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A50 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A30, Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications, Samsung, Flipkart, Amazon
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Dell Beats Revenue Estimates in First Report as Public Company
Fortnite Season 8 Is Out Now: New Map Locations, Pirate Cannon, and Everything Else You Need to Know
Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tonight
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  3. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
  4. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones to Ship With Pre-Applied Screen Protectors
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30 First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.