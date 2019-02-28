Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 are set to launch in India today. The new Galaxy A-series phones by the South Korean company will feature Infinity-U and Infinity-V Display panels along with Super AMOLED screens. Samsung earlier this week unveiled the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 with 4,000mAh battery packs and octa-core processors. However, the company also on Wednesday revealed that it would launch the Galaxy A10 alongside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 at its India launch event later today.

To launch the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 publicly in India, Samsung is hosting a formal event in Mumbai. The event will begin at 12pm IST (Noon) today.

As we mentioned, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 earlier this week. Both new models feature Infinity-U Display with Super AMOLED screens and come with 4,000mAh battery packs. The company didn't announce the Galaxy A10 originally.

However, in a tweet posted on Wednesday through the official Samsung Mobile India account, the South Korean company confirmed that today's event will also unveil the Galaxy A10. It was also reported that the company has plans to unveil one smartphone from the Galaxy A series every month beginning in March, through June.

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 price in India (expected)

Samsung hasn't revealed the India prices of the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50. However, Samsung Netherlands was recently spotted mentioning that the Galaxy A50 will carry a price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,300). The India pricing might be different to some extent. Nevertheless, the new models are likely to give a strong competition to various budget and mid-range offerings by Chinese vendors such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 specifications

As we mentioned, Samsung hasn't detailed the Galaxy A10. However, the key specifications of the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 have already been announced.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display panel with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and 32GB as well as 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone also comes with microSD card support (up to 512GB) for storage expansion.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy A30 has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 25-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens at the front.

Similar to the Galaxy A30, the Samsung Galaxy A50 also houses a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with an octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage onboard storage options along with microSD card support (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A50 has a triple rear camera setup that sports a 25-megapixel sensor with auto-focus f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with fixed-focus f/2.2 lens, and 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens. There is also a 25-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens at the front.

The Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 both pack a 4,000mAh battery. The phones run Android, though the exact version and custom skin details will be revealed later today.