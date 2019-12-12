Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, Galaxy S9, and More Get Discounts During Samsung Carnival Sale on Flipkart

Customers purchasing Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series can avail a Rs. 6,000 worth of cashback under the Flipkart sale.

Updated: 12 December 2019 13:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, Galaxy S9, and More Get Discounts During Samsung Carnival Sale on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy A50 under the Flipkart sale is available at as low as Rs. 14,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Carnival sale is live on Flipkart until Saturday, December 14
  • Flipkart is offering additional exchange discounts on select models
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 is available with a starting price of Rs. 27,999

Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy S9, Galaxy A70, and some other Galaxy phones have received discounts on Flipkart. The online marketplace is hosting the Samsung Carnival sale to bring discounts and offers on various Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The sale, which is live until Saturday, December 14, also includes additional exchange discounts and cashback offers on select Samsung handsets. Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e during the Flipkart sale can additionally avail a cashback on no-cost EMI transactions.

Flipkart has created a microsite to detail all the discounts under the Samsung Carnival sale. The microsite shows that the Samsung Galaxy A50 4GB RAM variant is available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 18,490. Similarly, the Galaxy A50 6GB RAM model has also received a discounted price of Rs. 17,990. It comes with an official price tag of Rs. 21,490.

In addition to the Galaxy A50, the Flipkart sale brings the Samsung Galaxy S9 at a starting price of Rs. 27,999. The smartphone usually retails at Rs. 29,999.

The Samsung Carnival sale on Flipkart also brings discounts on some popular Galaxy A-series phones. These include the Samsung Galaxy A70 that is available at Rs. 23,990, down from Rs. 28,990. The Samsung Galaxy A30 price has also been discounted at Rs. 13,990, down from Rs. 15,490. Further, the Samsung Galaxy A20 is available at as low as Rs. 10,490. The handset normally comes at Rs. 11,490.

Flipkart is also providing additional exchange discounts to customers purchasing new Galaxy A-series models. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy A50s is available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A30s comes with an additional Rs. 1,500 exchange discount.

Smartphone Regular Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.)
Samsung Galaxy A50 4GB+64GB 18,490 14,999
Samsung Galaxy A50 6GB+64GB 21,490 17,990
Samsung Galaxy A70 6GB+128GB 28,990 23,990
Samsung Galaxy A30 4GB+64GB 15,490 13,990
Samsung Galaxy A20 3GB+32GB 11,490 10,490
Samsung Galaxy S9 4GB+64GB 29,999 27,999

 

Similarly, the Flipkart sale provides a Rs. 6,000 cashback to ICICI Bank customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e on no-cost EMI transactions. There are also back covers and tempered glass options for various Samsung phones under Rs. 199.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Carnival sale, Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A70 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy S9 price in India, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy A20, Samsung Galaxy A30, Samsung, Flipkart sale, Flipkart
