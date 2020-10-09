Samsung Galaxy A42 5G specifications have been detailed more than a month after its launch. The Samsung phone will come in three distinct RAM options and feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. The Galaxy A42 5G also sports a waterdrop-style display notch as well as includes a 15W Adaptive Fast Charging technology. As a successor to the Galaxy A41 that was launched in March this year, the Galaxy A42 5G packs a bigger battery and larger storage capacity. The new phone will also be offered in three colour options to choose from.

Samsung has detailed the specifications of the Galaxy A42 5G through an infographic, as initially spotted by SamMobile. The infographic provides all the details that the company didn't announce while launching the smartphone last month.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display (company speak for waterdrop-style notch) and is powered by an octa-core SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The SoC is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. It is paired with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options as well as 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also supports storage expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The rear camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Galaxy A42 5G comes in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot Gray, and Prism Dot White colour options. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The battery pack is bigger in size when compared with the 3,500mAh battery available on the Galaxy A41. Besides, the phone measures 164.4x75.9x8.6mm and weighs 190 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G price

Details about the availability of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G are yet to be revealed. However, the phone is coming to the Germany market in November, with a price tag of EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 31,800).

