Samsung Galaxy A42 5G could be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The source code of the smartphone on Geekbench, as spotted by a publication, shows a configuration that matches with the recently released Snapdragon 750G SoC, although Samsung hasn't confirmed the details yet. Galaxy A42 5G was announced earlier this month as the company's cheapest 5G offering but the company hadn't shared full specifications. The phone features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and a quad rear camera setup.

In its report, Dealntech shared a screenshot of the source code of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G's Geekbench benchmark. It shows that the chipset that powers the phone has eight cores that includes two cores running at 2.21GHz and six cores clocked at 1.80GHz. The screenshot also shows that the SoC includes Adreno 619 graphics. The configurations appear to match those of the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G's model number SM-A426B is mentioned in the source code as well.

The new Snapdragon 750G SoC features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System that supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz, SA and NSA modes, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), global roaming, and global multi-SIM. This allows phones powered by Snapdragon 750G to support multi-gigabit connections with lightning-fast upload and download speeds.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was announced earlier this month, however, Samsung didn't reveal any details about the processer. Earlier, it was speculated that the phone would be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, but the revealed source code now suggests otherwise.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a notch. Images show that the phone will have a quad rear camera setup placed within a square-shaped module with a flash below it. The phone has slim bezels all around and appears to have a blue-grey gradient pattern on its back.

The power and volume buttons for the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G are present on the right side of the phone. As the name implies, the phone will have 5G support. It is speculated that the Galaxy A42 5G may have with a full-HD+ display and pack a 5,000mAh or larger battery.

