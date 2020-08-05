Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Geekbench; 5,000mAh Battery Also Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is listed to pack 4GB of RAM and run on Android 10.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 August 2020 15:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is tipped to come with 128GB of internal storage

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is listed with model number SM-A426B
  • The Safety Korea listing suggests 5,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was spotted on 3C certification site last month

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, the upcoming phone from the South Korean giant, has been allegedly spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the device may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. The phone has also reportedly been spotted on the Safety Korea certification site tjat tips the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. Last month, the phone was spotted on China's 3C certification site as well. The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will likely be the successor to the Galaxy A42 launched earlier this year.

A Samsung phone with model number SM-A426B has been spotted on Geekbench. It is believed that this might be the upcoming Galaxy A42 5G, as the same model number was spotted on 3C certification last month. The device is listed to pack 4GB RAM and run on Android 10, presumably with One UI tweaks. The single-core score of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on Geekbench is 615, whereas the multi-core score is at 1,799.

The motherboard is listed with the codename ‘lito,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 765 SoC and the Snapdragon 690 SoC. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav posted on Twitter that the GPU is listed to be Adreno 619 that is associated with the Snapdragon 690 SoC. Since the device supports 5G, higher RAM options should also be expected alongside.

Separately, the Safety Korea certification, spotted first by MySmartPrice, suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery. This is identical to what the 3C listing also suggested previously. The fast charging capacity of the device is not yet known.

Given that the Samsung Galaxy A41 was launched in March, the successor isn't expected to arrive anytime soon. It could make its debut later this year, or sometime next year as well. However, these multiple leaks do suggest that Samsung has actively started working on this model. The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is tipped to come with 128GB of internal storage capacity.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

