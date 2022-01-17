Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Starts Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4 Update: Report

The Android 12-based update is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy A42 5G users in Poland.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2022 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G sports a quad-camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will receive the December 2021 security patch
  • This is the second of three major Android updates for the Galaxy A42 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was launched in September 2020

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is said to be receiving the update to One UI 4, based on Android 12. The update to the latest version of Android is reportedly rolling out to the company's mid-range smartphone in Europe, but can be expected in other regions soon. The South Korean smartphone maker has been updating its flagship smartphones, such as its Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as its mid-range Galaxy A-Series smartphones. Samsung has already updated most of its flagship smartphones to Android 12, leaving its mid-range and affordable devices in the roster to receive the One UI 4 update.

The update to Samsung's One UI 4 is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphones, reports SamMobile. The update to Android 12 is currently available in Poland (XEO region) and bears the firmware version A426BXXU3CUL9. While Google Pixel smartphones are currently running the January 2022 security patch, the update for Samsung's Galaxy A42 5G comes with the older December 2021 security patch.

Samsung's Galaxy A42 5G was launched at the company's ‘Life Unstoppable' virtual event held in September 2020. It was the company's most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone at the time, and featured a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone received the update to One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 in March 2021. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is one of the initial smartphones that were included in Samsung's three-year OS update policy.

With the update, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G users will be able to take advantage of new Android 12 features such as Privacy Indicators and toggles for camera and microphone, improved location permissions (approximate), a new Privacy Dashboard, new theming options and improved widget design. The company's built-in apps have also been updated to complement the new design, while its powerful Good Lock modules have also gained new capabilities this year including the ability to apply icon packs via Theme Park. Samsung smartphone users who want to check when their device will receive Android 12 can check the company's release schedule for the One UI 4 update.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A42, Samsung Galaxy A42 Update, Samsung, Galaxy A42 Update, One UI, One UI 4, Android, Android 12
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
