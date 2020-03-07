Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A41 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance Sites, Launch Appears Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A41 appears to have Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 March 2020 13:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy A41 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance Sites, Launch Appears Imminent

Samsung Galaxy 40 would get Galaxy A41 as its successor anytime soon

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A41 appears to run Android 10
  • SM-A415F/DSM and SM-A415F/DSN surfaced on certification sites
  • Samsung Galaxy A41 is rumoured to have MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A41 has apparently received certifications from Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance. The smartphone has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance websites with model numbers SM-A415F/DSM and SM-A415F/DSN. The South Korean company could unveil the Galaxy A41 as the successor to its Galaxy A40 that was launched back in March 2019. The new smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench with a model number SM-A415F, similar to the ones featured on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance sites.

The Bluetooth SIG listing, dated March 6, clearly shows the name of the Samsung Galaxy A41 along with model numbers SM-A415_DSM and SM-A415F_DSN. It also reveals Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity on the new phone.

samsung galaxy a41 bluetooth sig Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A41 gets Bluetooth certification on March 6
Photo Credit: Bluetooth SIG

 

Similar to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the Wi-Fi Alliance site has featured the Samsung Galaxy A41 on its product finder with SM-415F/DSM and SM-415F/DSN model numbers. Both models received the certification from the body on March 6.

samsung galaxy a41 wi fi alliance certification Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A41 appears to have dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

 

Further, the certification shows that the Samsung phone runs Android 10 and has dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac along with Wi-Fi Direct support.

Samsung Galaxy A41 specifications (rumoured)

Both Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications don't include any major specification details. However, if we look at the previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy A41 would come with a triple rear camera setup -- along with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 6 or 6.1-inch display. The recent Geekbench listing of the Galaxy A41, which emerged in January, showed MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

Some early alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A41 suggested an Infinity-U Display, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the phone would include Glossy White and Matte Black colour shades. It is also likely to have a 3,500mAh battery, higher than the 3,000mAh battery available on the Galaxy A40.

