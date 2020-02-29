Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A41 Tipped to Feature Infinity U Display and Triple Rear Cameras, Renders Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A41 Tipped to Feature Infinity-U Display and Triple Rear Cameras, Renders Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A41 is seen to don slim bezels on all sides, slight chin at the bottom, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 February 2020 14:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy A41 Tipped to Feature Infinity-U Display and Triple Rear Cameras, Renders Leaked

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ PriceBaba

Samsung Galaxy A41 is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel main camera at the back

Highlights
  • The phone’s dimensions are reported to be 150x70x7.9mm
  • Samsung Galaxy A41 is said to feature 6 to 6.1-inch display size
  • The renders also indicate Glossy White and Matte Black finishes

Samsung Galaxy A41, a rumoured upcoming smartphone from the South Korean tech giant, has surfaced on the Web. A number of the phone's alleged high-resolution renders as well as the key specifications have popped up. To recall, Samsung has introduced the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A71 last December, and the Samsung Galaxy A41 is expected to be a slightly inferior version of the two phones. The render leak suggests that the phone will sport an Infinity-U display, unlike the Infinity-O display found on the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 phones. The Galaxy A41 is also seen to carry triple rear cameras as well.

The alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A41 have been shared by PriceBaba in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks. Samsung Galaxy A41 can be seen from all angles in the fresh leak. As mentioned, the phone is seen to carry an Infinity-U display, slim bezels on all sides, slight chin at the bottom, and a triple rear camera setup. The rear cameras are placed in a rectangular-shaped camera ring, placed on the upper left corner of the back panel. The three sensors sit one below the other in a straight vertical line, and the flash sits beside them. The renders also suggest the phone will launch in Glossy White and Matte Black finishes, and feature slim metal edges. The 3.5mm audio jack, the USB Type-C port, and the speaker grille can also be seen at the bottom edge of the phone, while the power and volume buttons are on the right edge. The display is flat at the edges, and not curved as seen on several Samsung flagships.

As for specifications, the tipster notes that the Samsung Galaxy A41 will come with 6 to 6.1-inch display size. Additionally, the rear camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel main camera. The details about the other two cameras haven't been shared. There is no rear fingerprint sensor seen at the back, hinting at a probable in-display fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the report suggests that the dimensions of the phone may be at 150x70x7.9mm, and the thickness around the camera bump will be at 8.9mm.

Previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy A41 will run on Android 10, pack 4GB RAM, and be powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core processor. The phone is also reported to include 3,500mAh battery, higher than the 3,000mAh battery offered on the predecessor Samsung Galaxy A40.

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A41

Display 6.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

Samsung Galaxy A41, Samsung Galaxy A41 Renders, Samsung Galaxy A41 Design, Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A41 Camera, Samsung
Oppo A31 (2020) Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

