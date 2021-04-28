Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A41, Galaxy M01 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy M01 may also be getting April 2021 security patch with the update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 April 2021 17:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy A41 (left) and Galaxy M01 were released with Android 10 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Galaxy M01’s One UI 3.1 Core is designed for entry-level smartphones
  • Galaxy A41 update is reportedly rolling out in Russia
  • Firmware versions for the smartphones are A415FXXU1CUD4, M015GXXU3BUD9

Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy M01 are reportedly receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. Along with the update, both smartphones are receiving the April 2021 Android security patch, as per reports. While Galaxy A41 could be receiving a One UI 3.1 update, Galaxy M01 may be getting One UI 3.1 Core update. Also, the update for the former is reportedly rolling out in Russia and the update for the latter is reportedly rolling out in India. There has been no confirmation regarding when the update will be rolled out in other regions.

The update for Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy M01 were reported by SamMobile. Both smartphones were released in 2020 with Android 10-based One UI out-of-the-box. As per the report, Samsung is rolling out One UI 3.1 Core for Galaxy M01 smartphones. The Core version is a lighter version of the One UI OS that is designed for its entry-level smartphones. Both the smartphones are reportedly getting the April 2021 security patch with the update.

The firmware version for Galaxy M01 is M015GXXU3BUD9 and is 1.4GB in size. The firmware version for Galaxy A41 is A415FXXU1CUD4 and is rolling out in Russia currently, as per the report. However, there is no information regarding the size of its update. It is recommended to download and install the update when the smartphones are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. If you haven't received the update yet, you can manually check and download it by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

For Galaxy A41, the update is reportedly bringing a host of new features that come with One UI 3.1. It will now get chat bubbles, Google discover feed on the home screen, video call effects, and removal of location data from photos. For Galaxy M01, the One UI 3.1 core update reportedly brings enhanced dynamic memory allocation that aids performance so apps load faster. Additionally, the update may also bring an enhanced Digital Wellbeing feature along with new productivity and media controls.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A41, Samsung Galaxy M01, Android 11, One UI 3.1, One UI 3.1 Core
Satvik Khare
