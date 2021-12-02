Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A33 Among Other Galaxy A-Series Phones Tipped to Get IP67 Water-Resistant Builds in 2022

Samsung Galaxy A33 is expected to debut in January 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 December 2021 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A33 is claimed to come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 may feature AMOLED display
  • The phone may have a quad rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone models, including the rumoured Galaxy A33, will reportedly get a water-resistance rating in 2022, as per a report. These phones are said to fall into Samsung's mid-to-low range of smartphones and the company's aim is to compete with Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Oppo, the report said. Currently, Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72, and Galaxy A52s 5G smartphones offer IP67 water resistance rating. Samsung offers a water-resistance rating with all its smartphones in the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and foldable series.

As per a report by The Elec, spotted by 9to5google, the Samsung Galaxy A33 will be the first Galaxy A-series phone in 2022 to get an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The report says that apart from the Samsung Galaxy A33, other models including Galaxy A53, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G will also get IP67 dust- and water-resistant ratings. These phones were earlier reported to launch sometime in 2022.

There have been various leaks about the Samsung Galaxy A33 in the past. One report claimed that the Samsung smartphone has been spotted on a South Korean certification website tipping a typical battery capacity of 5,000mAh. Renders of the smartphone have also been leaked in the past and key specifications have also surfaced online. The phone is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A33 specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy A33 is said to be a 5G smartphone and could sport a 6.4-inch Infinity-U hole-punch display. The phone is speculated to feature a full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel. There are tipped to be four rear cameras housed in a rectangular camera module. The power button and the volume rocker are seen on the left spine of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G may come without a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is tipped to measure 159.7x74x8.1mm and have a thickness of 9.7mm. The phone is expected to debut in January in Black and Blue colours.

Meanwhile, The Elec also reports that Samsung is planning to bring changes to the production process for the back panels of smartphones next year. The South Korean giant will reportedly reduce the number of injections and coatings from 2 to 1 to reduce the production cost.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
LinkedIn Gets Hindi Language Support to Reach 600 Million People in India and Around the World

