Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G have bagged Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification, bringing the handsets a step closer to launch. The listing shows that both Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 will come with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The anticipated Galaxy A-series smartphones were recently also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website hinting at their imminent launch in India. Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to launch as a successor to Samsung Galaxy A52, which was unveiled in March 2021, whereas Galaxy A33 5G is likely to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A32 that was launched in January 2021.

The Bluetooth SIG website has listed Galaxy A33 in different variants with model numbers SM-A336B, SM-A336E, and SM-A336M. Samsung Galaxy A53 has appeared on the site in two variants with model numbers SM-A536B and SM-A536E. The listing carries January 26 as the publishing date and shows that both phones have Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The Bluetooth SIG listing also suggests that the phones will support dual-SIM slots.

The Bluetooth SIG website listings of the two Galaxy devices were first spotted by SamMobile.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the development of Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53, but previous reports have even suggested possible specifications of the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is tipped to come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. The display is said to have a hole-punch to house the selfie camera. The handset is expected to bear an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Leaked renders of Galaxy A33 5G suggest a quad camera unit led by a 48-megapixel sensor. Samsung is said to provide a 13-megapixel selfie camera on the upcoming Galaxy A-series phone. It is also likely to include a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications (expected)

As per the TENAA listing, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could sport a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with an AMOLED panel. It is tipped to carry a fingerprint sensor under the display. According to a Geekbench listing, Galaxy A53 5G will be powered by an Exynos 1200 SoC. It is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The handset is said to come with a triple rear camera unit including a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 32-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies, Galaxy A53 5G could pack a 32-megapixel camera. It is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery.