Samsung Galaxy A33 to Launch in 2022 Along With Galaxy A13, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73: Report

Samsung Galaxy A33 is touted as the successor to the Galaxy A32.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 September 2021 14:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy A-series for 2022 will reportedly get optical image stabilisation (OIS

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 is said to get a 108-megapixel shooter
  • Not much information is available about the Galaxy A-series for 2022
  • Galaxy A13 is tipped to get a 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel camera

Samsung Galaxy A33 is reportedly in development, as per the latest leaks. It is said to launch sometime in 2022 along with other Galaxy A-series smartphones like Galaxy A13, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A73. The Galaxy A33 smartphone is speculated to replace Samsung Galaxy A32 that was launched earlier this year in 5G and 4G variants. Not much is known about the Galaxy A33 at the moment but some reports have surfaced online regarding the Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A73 smartphones.

As per a report (in Dutch) by Galaxy Club, Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone, touted as the Galaxy A33. It is said that the smartphone will be launched in 2022. It is also reported that the Galaxy A33 would come as a 5G variant only, as it did for the Galaxy A32 — which was launched in India in its 4G variant only as of now. Not much information is available about the Galaxy A33 as of now. The other products lined up for the 2022 edition of the Galaxy A-series are the Galaxy A13, the Galaxy A53, and the Galaxy A73.

Earlier this month, Galaxy Club reported that the Galaxy A13 is said to be the cheapest 5G offering by the South Korean tech giant. The report claims that Samsung Galaxy A13 will have a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is speculated to be announced later this year. The publication also reported that the Galaxy A13 will have SM-A136B as its model number and will be priced under EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,200). Since Samsung hasn't confirmed any details, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

A tweet from a tipster @GaryeonHan, earlier this month, says that Galaxy A73 will come with a 108-megapixel sensor. This is not the first time Samsung has used a 108-megapixel sensor, as both the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra feature the said sensor. However, it remains unclear if Samsung will employ an existing sensor in the Galaxy A73.

South Korean publication The Elec mentions that Samsung will extend optical image stabilisation (OIS) support to the entire Galaxy A-series by 2022. Currently, the Galaxy A22, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 are the only Galaxy A-series smartphones that feature OIS for the rear camera.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A33, Samsung Galaxy A13, Samsung Galaxy A53, Samsung Galaxy A73
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

