Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G are tipped to launch in India by February, bringing two new smartphones to the company's A-Series portfolio. They could be announced after the launch of the Galaxy S22 series which is scheduled to launch in February. The company could also be working on a 4G variant of the Galaxy A13, according to a tipster. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A33 is tipped to feature a similar price tag as its predecessor.

Both Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G are tipped to launch in India by February, according to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Mukul Sharma. Meanwhile, the tipster also states that Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India will not be “significantly higher” than the price of its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy A32. Readers might recall Samsung Galaxy A32 was launched in March, priced at Rs. 21,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The tipster has not provided any details about Samsung Galaxy A13 5G pricing but suggests that the company might be working on a 4G variant of the handset, according to the report.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is expected to launch with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED with a hole-punch for the selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is tipped to launch with 5,000mAh battery and is expected to launch with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Previous Galaxy A33 5G renders suggest the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel camera, along with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is also tipped to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications (expected)

Launched in the US in early December, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone supports charging at 15W, and runs on Android 11. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, while the handset sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture located in a waterdrop notch on the display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.