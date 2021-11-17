Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Tipped to Come With a 5,000mAh Battery; Fresh Images Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has been tipped to launch in early 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 November 2021 13:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Tipped to Come With a 5,000mAh Battery; Fresh Images Surface Online

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is said to feature a rectangular camera module placed in the top-left corner

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 5G tipped to get SM-A336 as its internal code
  • The battery is said to have EB-BA336ABY as model code
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is said to not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G's launch seems imminent as the smartphone has been spotted on a South Korean certification website. Furthermore, another report shares some images of the 5G-enabled Galaxy A-series smartphone's frame, mould, and rear case. These images show the purported design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The phone is speculated to release in early 2022 will only be offered with 5G connectivity, unlike its predecessor — Samsung Galaxy A32 — which came with 4G and 5G connectivity.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 5G was spotted on the Safety Korea certification website. The listing shows that the soon-to-be-launched Samsung smartphone has a rated battery capacity of 4,885mAh with a typical battery capacity of 5,000mAh battery. As per the listing, the battery will have EB-BA336ABY as its internal designation which is manufactured by Ningde Amperex Technology Limited. The listing was first spotted by GalaxyClub (in Dutch).

Separately, 91Mobiles has shared some images of a Samsung smartphone with the model designation SM-A336, speculated to be the upcoming Galaxy A33 5G smartphone. The images — obtained from an industry insider — show the frame, mould, and rear case of the Samsung smartphone. As per the images, the smartphone has a similar rectangular camera module - as the one seen on the Galaxy A32. The renders shared earlier this month show a quad rear camera setup with an LED flash.

As seen in the images, the Galaxy A33 5G will get a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille at the bottom while the SIM tray is seemingly placed at the top. On the right spine, the smartphone is shown with the volume rocker and the power button. The interior of the Galaxy smartphone is also visible in the images, but no components are shown. The Galaxy A33 5G is said to not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A33
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
