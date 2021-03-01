Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5, to Sport 64-Megapixel Primary Camera

Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 March 2021 12:44 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with quad rear cameras
  • The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 display has a 90Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy A32 will be launched in India on March 5 and will go on sale the same day. A microsite dedicated to the smartphone is already live on the company site and the date of the launch as well as sale is mentioned in the title of the webpage. The phone has been launched with 4G and 5G connectivity in the international markets like Russia and the UK, respectively. Both the phone variants are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The microsite for the Samsung Galaxy A32 mentions key specifications of the phone, and it has a form that can be filled by people who are interested in purchasing the smartphone. They will be notified when the phone is launched. Furthermore, Samsung hasn't explicitly mentioned 5G in the features of the handset, so it is likely that the South Korean company will only launch the 4G variant in the country on March 5.

A few days ago, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G support page went live in India, suggesting that the 5G variant of the phone could also make its debut in the country soon.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa core SoC, the exact model hasn't been revealed by Samsung yet. The model launched in Russia with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM under the hood. In India, the phone is listed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with the option of expanding the storage further using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

As for optics, Samsung Galaxy A32 is listed to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), a 5-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture), and another 5-megapixel sensor (f/2.4 aperture) – slightly different from the Russian variant that has 2-megapixel fourth sensor. At the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Coming to the battery, Samsung Galaxy A32 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The phone has an under-screen fingerprint scanner. It will be available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options.

 

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

