Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM variant has been launched in India. The new model comes with 128GB of onboard storage. It sits alongside the existing 6GB RAM model of the Galaxy A32 that Samsung launched in the country earlier this year. The new RAM variant comes in three different colour options and is preloaded with a RAM Plus feature that is claimed to help enhance multitasking by utilising the built-in storage. The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC. The smartphone also includes fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in India

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in India has been set at Rs. 23,499 for the new 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The new variant comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet colours and is available for purchase through online portals, retail stores, and the Samsung.com website.

In March, the Samsung Galaxy A32 was launched in the country in the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price of Rs. 21,999. It came in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A32 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB). It also has the RAM Plus feature to use the storage for adding 4GB of additional virtual RAM.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A32 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

