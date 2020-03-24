Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20 Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications

Samsung has not announced anything about the price or the availability of the Galaxy A31.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 24 March 2020 17:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A31 is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A30

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with an octa-core processor
  • It will be offered in two RAM option – 4GB and 6GB
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a quad-camera setup on the back

Samsung has officially announced its new Galaxy A31 mid-range smartphone. The new phone comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone has been introduced in four colour options - Blue, Black, Red, and White. The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a quad camera setup on the back and comes with 5,000mAh battery. Samsung has not shared any details about the pricing or the availability of the Samsung Galaxy A31 right now.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with an octa-core processor, where two cores are clocked at 2.0GHz, and six at a 1.7GHz frequency. Now, although Samsung has not mentioned which processor is being used on the Samsung Galaxy A31, earlier reports have suggested that the phone might pack MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The Galaxy A31 comes with two RAM options - 4GB and 6GB RAM, along with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

Samsung A31 Specifications Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes packed with 5,000mAh battery. The battery comes along with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A31 includes a quad camera setup on the back, which consists of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera within the waterdrop-style notch is a 20-megapixel shooter.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A31 include Samsung Pay and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Now, although Samsung has not announced the price for the Galaxy A31, we predict a sub-Rs. 20,000 price, going by the Samsung Galaxy A30's Rs. 16,990 launch price.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A31 Price, Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications
Coronavirus: Vivo to Donate N95, Surgical Masks in India
Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Phone Teased to Launch in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked
  2. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  4. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  5. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  6. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  7. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Everything We Know
  10. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Phone Teased to Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
  3. Coronavirus: Vivo to Donate N95, Surgical Masks in India
  4. Microsoft Reveals New Windows Vulnerability That Allows Hackers to Remotely Run Malware on PCs
  5. Redmi Smart TV Max With 98-Inch 4K Display Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Apple Lifts Purchase Limits on Its Products Outside China
  7. Infinix Hot 9 With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Start Receiving March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  9. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon in India
  10. Upcoming iPhone to Pack Large Image Sensor, New Image Stabilisation Trick: Ming Chi-Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.