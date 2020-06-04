Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a starting price of Rs. 21,999 for the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 June 2020 14:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy A31 was unveiled in March with an Infinity-U Display panel

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 comes in a single RAM and storage variant
  • The phone will go on sale in India starting June 4
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with 15W fast charging support

Samsung Galaxy A31 has been launched in India as a successor to the Galaxy A30 that debuted in the country in late February last year. The new smartphone by the South Korean giant has a waterdrop-style display notch and a quad rear camera setup. The phone also comes with up to 6GB of RAM and runs on the latest Android 10 version. Other key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy A31 include in-display fingerprint sensor, support for storage expansion, and fast charging support. The Galaxy A31 also comes in three distinct colour options to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India has been set at Rs. 21,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options. It will go on sale in the country starting today, June 4, and will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, BeNow, as well as the Samsung India eStore, apart from offline retailers including the Samsung Opera House.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy A31 include EMI offers from Samsung Finance, NBFCs, and banks. Samsung will also launch a hands-on experience to its customers via its official Instagram handle.

Samsung originally unveiled the Galaxy A31 in March as the successor to the Galaxy A30 that went on sale in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 16,990.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A31 runs Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-U Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a Super AMOLED panel. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter that has an f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup also has a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A31 includes a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that is paired with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 has 128GB of onboard storage options that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. There is also the in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy A31 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 159.3x73.1x8.6mm and weighs 185 grams. The smartphone also has Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, and Samsung Knox features.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

