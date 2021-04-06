Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Galaxy A32 Gets Exchange Discount Offer

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India has been slashed to Rs. 16,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 April 2021 16:18 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy A31 price cut will be applicable for purchase via all major retailers

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 was earlier selling for Rs. 17,999
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 has received a Rs. 3,000 exchange discount
  • Samsung launched the Galaxy A32 in India last month

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India has been slashed by Rs. 1,000. The price cut comes just weeks after the launch of its successor: the Samsung Galaxy A32. The South Korean company has also introduced an exchange offer on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A32 that debuted last month. The exchange discount is in addition to a cashback offer that customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A32 can avail using HDFC Bank cards or via ZestMoney. The new smartphone is priced at Rs. 21,999 before discounts and offers.

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India

As per the announcement made through a press note, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will be available at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This reflects a Rs. 1,000 discount over the phone's price tag of Rs. 17,999. The Samsung Galaxy A31 with the new pricing will be available for purchase through various retail outlets and the Samsung India site shortly. It will also get no-cost EMI options through leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Samsung Galaxy A32 exchange discount offer

In addition to the Galaxy A31 price cut, Samsung has announced an exchange offer on the Galaxy A32. The company said that customers exchanging their old smartphones for the Samsung Galaxy A32 will get an upgrade voucher worth Rs. 3,000 over the value of their old handset. Customers will also be able to look at the exact value they'll get on exchanging their old smartphone by going to Samsung Upgrade > Check Device Exchange Value from the My Galaxy app. The discount will be available through online and offline stores.

Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A32 can also avail a cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 by using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. A cashback of Rs. 1,500 is also available on transactions via ZestMoney.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A32 in March with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for its single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours and includes features such as a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, Dolby Atmos support, and a 5,000mAh battery.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Vivid display
  • One UI is good
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming system performance
  • Mediocre cameras
  • Fingerprint sensor isn’t quick
  • Slightly boring design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A32 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A32, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
PUBG Mobile Permanently Bans Over 1.6 Million Accounts for Cheating: All You Need to Know

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
